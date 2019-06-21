Worried about your immunity this monsoon? Whip up these recipes at home and stay worry-free.

Detox watermelon, apple and cucumber juice

Ingredients

250 gm watermelon

1 no. apple

1 no. Cucumber

2 Tbsp Honey

Pinch Black Salt

6 cubes Ice Cubes

Method

1. Peel cucumber and dice.

2. Core apple and remove seeds, don’t remove the peel.

3. Cut watermelon into cubes.

4. In a juice blender, add honey and above-cut fruits.

5. Add a pinch of black salt.

6. Blend it well till it becomes juice.

7. No need to strain the juice. It can be consumed as it is.

By Ashish Khanduri, Executive Chef, Elior India

Spinach dumplings

Before the monsoon hits in full force, enjoy this iron-packed, nutritious meal. A perfect combination of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates, our spinach dumplings make for a complete healthy meal.

Ingredients

2 tsp oil

2 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 spring onion finely chopped

1 cup tomato pulp

1 tsp dried red chilli flakes

½ tsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

¼ cup milk

For the spinach dumpling

2 cups finely chopped spinach blanched

¾ cup crumbled paneer

½ cup boiled corn

1 tsp nutmeg powder

2 tbsp rice flour

A pinch of baking powder

Salt to taste

For the final dish

¼ cup shredded cheese

Method

Combine all the ingredients together in a bowl and mix well.

Divide into small equal-sized portions and shape each portion into a ball.

Steam in a steamer for 10 minutes.

Keep aside.

Preparation method for the tomato sauce:

Heat the oil in a non-stick pan, sauté the garlic and spring onions for 1 minute.

Add the tomato pulp and simmer till the sauce thickness.

Add the red chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt and a ½ cup of water and bring to boil.

Add the milk, mix well and simmer for a minute. Keep aside.

Preparation method for the final dish:

Arrange the spinach dumplings in a glass baking dish in an even layer and evenly pour the tomato sauce over the dumplings.

Sprinkle the cheese on top and bake in a pre-heated oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.

Serve hot.

By Radhika Karle, celebrity Pilates instructor and nutritionist