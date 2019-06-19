Looking for offbeat and healthy lunch recipes? Let Chef Rajat Chandna, Executive Sous Chef, Alila Fort Bishangarh, give you some inspiration.

Nachni and caramelized onion flatbread

Ingredients

1 no nachini bread

50 gm til phali chutney

50 gm tomato

100 gm caramelized onion

10 gm caramelized garlic

50 gm ricotta cheese

100 gm button mushroom

50 gm ceps mushroom

50 gm portabello

50 gm beetroot

20 gm olive oil

20 gm rocket leaves

20 gm amaranth leaves

Nachni bread

Ingredients

100 gms nachni flour

100 gms refined flour

3 gms yeast

3 gms sugar

3 gms salt

150 ml water

10 gms olive oil

Method:

• Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl to make the dough.

• Make small oval-shaped breads and leave them to rise for 20 mins.

• Bake them in a pre-heated oven for 5-7 mins.

Till phali chutney

Ingredients

100 gms peanut

100 gms sesame seeds

50 gms tamarind pulp

To taste salt

7-8 no curry leaves

4-5 no dry red chiili

10 gms coconut oil

Method:

• In a pan roast, peanuts and sesame seeds one by one and keep them aside to cool down.

• In a grinder, add roasted seeds and peanut with tamarind pulp and water to make a smooth paste.

Heat the oil in a pan and add dried chilli and curry leaves.

• Add the tempering to the mixture and just give it a grind to mix everything together.

• Add salt and seasoning.

• Apply the chutney on the flatbread and add caramelized onion and garlic, sauteed mushroom and ricotta cheese and bake in the oven till crisp. Garnish it with beetroot slices and Amaranth leaves and serve hot.

5 Grain Risotto

Ingredients

400 gm bajra

400 gm jowar

250 gm pearl barley

200 gm parmesan cheese

50 gm garlic

100 gm onion

100 gm lemon

20 gm parsley

100 gm olive oil

100 gm pumpkin seeds

100 gm sunflower seeds

100 gm butter

150 ml white wine

100 gm olive oil

Method

• Boil all the grain till done and keep aside.

• In a pan, heat olive oil, add sliced garlic and chop the onion and sweat them for 2 mins.

• Add the boiled grains and white wine along with water in which the grains were boiled.

• Add seasoning, butter, parmesan, and chopped parsley.

• Serve hot with seeds as garnish.