Looking for offbeat and healthy lunch recipes? Let Chef Rajat Chandna, Executive Sous Chef, Alila Fort Bishangarh, give you some inspiration.
Nachni and caramelized onion flatbread
Ingredients
1 no nachini bread
50 gm til phali chutney
50 gm tomato
100 gm caramelized onion
10 gm caramelized garlic
50 gm ricotta cheese
100 gm button mushroom
50 gm ceps mushroom
50 gm portabello
50 gm beetroot
20 gm olive oil
20 gm rocket leaves
20 gm amaranth leaves
Nachni bread
Ingredients
100 gms nachni flour
100 gms refined flour
3 gms yeast
3 gms sugar
3 gms salt
150 ml water
10 gms olive oil
Method:
• Mix all the ingredients together in a mixing bowl to make the dough.
• Make small oval-shaped breads and leave them to rise for 20 mins.
• Bake them in a pre-heated oven for 5-7 mins.
Till phali chutney
Ingredients
100 gms peanut
100 gms sesame seeds
50 gms tamarind pulp
To taste salt
7-8 no curry leaves
4-5 no dry red chiili
10 gms coconut oil
Method:
• In a pan roast, peanuts and sesame seeds one by one and keep them aside to cool down.
• In a grinder, add roasted seeds and peanut with tamarind pulp and water to make a smooth paste.
Heat the oil in a pan and add dried chilli and curry leaves.
• Add the tempering to the mixture and just give it a grind to mix everything together.
• Add salt and seasoning.
• Apply the chutney on the flatbread and add caramelized onion and garlic, sauteed mushroom and ricotta cheese and bake in the oven till crisp. Garnish it with beetroot slices and Amaranth leaves and serve hot.
5 Grain Risotto (Photo credit: Alila Fort Bishangarh)
5 Grain Risotto
Ingredients
400 gm bajra
400 gm jowar
250 gm pearl barley
200 gm parmesan cheese
50 gm garlic
100 gm onion
100 gm lemon
20 gm parsley
100 gm olive oil
100 gm pumpkin seeds
100 gm sunflower seeds
100 gm butter
150 ml white wine
100 gm olive oil
Method
• Boil all the grain till done and keep aside.
• In a pan, heat olive oil, add sliced garlic and chop the onion and sweat them for 2 mins.
• Add the boiled grains and white wine along with water in which the grains were boiled.
• Add seasoning, butter, parmesan, and chopped parsley.
• Serve hot with seeds as garnish.