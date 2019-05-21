Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. You should have a handful every day to reap its benefits. You could also try making these healthy and delicious recipes with nuts.

Hathmaluwa

Ingredients

200 gm Cashew nuts (raw unroasted)

50 gm eggplant

50 gm jackfruit seeds

50 gm runner beans

50 gm sweet potato

50 gm pumpkin

50 gm ratala (baby potatoes)

50 gm ash plantain

50 gm carrot

1/2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chilli powder (unroasted)

1 tbsp spice mix with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves (unroasted)

Salt

20 gm red onions

20 gm green chilli

10 gm curry leaves

1 cup coconut milk: thick cream (first squeeze) and diluted (second squeeze)

1 cup water

Method

 Clean and wash the cashew nuts well and soak for few hours and chop the peeled jack seeds and keep aside.

 Cut eggplant, runner beans, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, ratala, ash plantain and carrot into dices.

 Add onions, garlic, green chilli in a clay pot and add water along with all the spices, once you add spices add soaked cashew nuts and jack seeds, cook for a few minutes.

 Then add long beans, pumpkin, ash plantains with the first extract of coconut milk and cook until done.

 Once the vegetables are cooked, smash the jackfruit seeds with a spoon and mix well.

 Mustard seeds can be added as per your choice.

By Executive Chef, Meththa Ekanayake, Movenpick Hotel Colombo

Pistachio and mango opera

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

• 180 Gm Icing sugar

• 212 Gm Almond powder

• 62 Gm Flour

• 6 Egg whites

• 6 Eggs

• 92 Gm Castor sugar

• 45 Gm Butter, melted

• 12 Ml Vanilla essence

For the chocolate ganache:

• 125 Kg Fresh cream

• 250 Kg Dark chocolate

For Buttercream:

• 6 No Yolks

• 160 Gm Sugar

• 55 Ml Water

• 225 Gm Butter

For Mango curd:

• 35 Gm Butter

• 2 Egg yolks

• 65 Gram Sugar

• 9 Gm Custard powder

• 1 Lemon zest

• 55 Ml Mango pulp

Method:

• Put oven rack in middle position and preheat oven to 425°F. Beat whole eggs in a large bowl, and then add almond flour along with castor sugar and mix until just combined. Re-sift cake flour over the batter and gently fold in.

• Beat egg whites in a bowl with cleaned beaters at medium speed until foamy.

• Fold one-third of whites into almond mixture to lighten, and then fold in remaining whites gently. Bake until very pale golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Prepare Chocolate ganache:

• Take a saucepan, heat the cream and add chocolate. Whisk it nicely.

Prepare Buttercream:

• While syrup boils, beat yolks in a large bowl with clean beaters at medium speed for around one minute until it becomes cold.

• Put butter slowly and fold it nicely to make a smooth buttercream.

Prepare Mango curd:

• Take a saucepan, heat the mango puree add sugar, pectin and corn starch, cook around two minutes, add butter and blend. Cool it to make it thick.

Assemble Cake:

• Put sponge square on a plate, then brush generously with one-third of coffee syrup. Spread half of the buttercream evenly over top with a clean offset spatula, spreading to edges.

• Arrange both cake strips side by side on top of the first layer, then brush with half of remaining coffee syrup. Spread half of glaze evenly over top, spreading just to edges.

• Now put a layer of mango curd over the second layer of sponge, top with remaining cake square and brush with remaining coffee syrup.

• Spread the remaining buttercream evenly over top, spreading just to edges. Again, the second layer of sponge goes like the first one, after that, spread mango curd in the second layer. Again, put the sponge as first one; at last, spread the chocolate ganache, as the last glaze.

• Mango and Pistachio Opera is ready to serve.

By Executive Chef, Avinash Kumar at Novotel Imagica Khopoli