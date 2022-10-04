Did you know? Obesity in a mother can take a toll on the health of the mother as well as the baby. Obesity is calculated via body mass index (BMI). But, a mother having BMI over 30 would be termed as obese. In the below article, we help you to decode the relationship between obesity and pregnancy. Read on to know more about this, and try to stay hale and hearty throughout the journey of pregnancy. Obesity is the mother of all diseases. It is a silent killer and can make one fall prey to a host of health problems. Obesity can affect pregnancy in many ways right from conceiving to delivery, and there are many ways in which it gives a tough time to the mother and the baby.

PROBLEMS ENCOUNTERED BY OBESE PREGNANT WOMEN:

Obesity can lower fertility: You will be shocked to know that having a high BMI might affect the fertilization of regular ovulation. Even if an obese woman ovulates on a regular basis, it can be challenging for her to get pregnant. Miscarriage: Not only miscarriage but obese women can also have recurrent miscarriages, and stillbirth are all conditions where the baby might not survive during the pregnancy. Heart problems: There is a correlation between obesity and heart problems. Yes, that’s right! Obesity raises one’s risk of suffering from heart problems. Obese pregnant women have higher chances of developing cardiovascular disease. Thus, obese women need to be careful, maintain optimum weight and take utmost care of their hearts. Sleeping disorder: Obese pregnant women may have higher chances of sleep apnea which can also be fatal. Damage to other organs: Obesity during pregnancy can impact one’s organs. One can suffer from liver, kidneys, and other important organs due to being overweight. Gestational Diabetes: Happens during pregnancy. Many factors raise the risk for GD and one of them is obesity. Respiratory issues: Obese mothers tend to have a higher risk of suffering from respiratory infections.

Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar suggests that “Obese mothers need to lose weight, get tested for any sleep problems such as sleep apnea, and try to avoid alcohol, tobacco, and drug use. Obese pregnant women should exercise daily and eat a well-balanced diet. Go for regular check-ups and follow-ups as suggested by the doctor. Take your diabetes medication on time if you have gestational diabetes, try to rest plenty, and stay stress-free.”