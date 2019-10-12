Obesity before the age of 40 can make you susceptible to different types of cancers, says a recent study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. According to the scientists involved in this research, being overweight prior to hitting this age increased your risk of developing endometrial cancer by 70 pr cent. It also puts you at 58 per cent greater risk of getting renal-cell cancer, and 29 per cent more susceptible to develop colon cancer. The new revelation has made it significant to look for effective ways to be in shape. Here we help you with some easy steps to shed those extra kilos and prevent the risk of getting diseases and conditions associated with obesity.

Tips to prevent obesity

From family history to sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy dietary habits, there are various factors responsible for obesity. Let’s know how you can keep this problem at bay.

Be active

Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle is the first and foremost way to keep your weight under control. Being physically active can boost your body’s metabolism helping ineffective fat and calorie burning. Therefore, it is advised to indulge in at least 40 to 60 minutes of some form of exercise daily.

Eat healthy

eating fiber-rich food like bananas, mangoes, beans, nuts, etc. can keep you in shape. This is because fiber makes you satiated and prevents overeating, which is major issue behind weight gain. Also, eating food jam-packed with protein can induce calorie burning. They can also make you feel fuller for a long duration.

Stay hydrated

It is one of the easiest ways to lose weight. Staying hydrated helps in burning fat effectively. It actually increases your body’s capacity to burn cholesterol. According to experts in the field, most people confuse dehydration for hunger and end up eating more and more whenever they are dehydrated. NOtably, drinking at least 8 to 9 glasses of water a day is necessary.