If your body mass index (BMI) is more than 30, you are suffering from obesity. One of its basic cause is consuming more calories than required by your body. Having a poor diet, following a sedentary lifestyle, improper sleep, etc. are some of the other significant reasons behind obesity. According to WHO data, more than 650 million people around the world were suffering from this problem in the year 2016. Obesity is known to bring various complications including type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, infertility, etc. And if not managed or treated on time, it can claim your life as well. Here, our motto is not to scare you but to make you aware of side-effects that may be debilitating for you. Read further to know about certain seeds that can help you reduce the level of adipose tissue in the body and have a slim body.

Pumpkin seeds

Being rich in protein and fiber, pumpkin seeds can make you feel fuller for longer and help you prevent yourself from eating too much. Also, it has zinc that can raise your body’s metabolism and help in fat burning. Consume dry or roasted pumpkin seeds daily and experience the difference yourself.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are known to be a rich source of soluble mucilaginous fiber which can lower the level of unhealthy cholesterol in your body. and also suppress your hunger. You can also have these seeds if you are an increased risk of developing diabetes. Flaxseeds can potentially help sin regularising the blood glucose level. Additionally, they can reduce the secretion of a hunger hormone called ghrelin.

Chia seeds

Containing a good amount of protein and amino acids, chia seeds can help in fat burning and muscle building. If you are trying to lose weight, have chia seeds daily. But make sure you do not have more than two tablespoons of these seeds as they are warm. You can have them by adding in salad or soup.

Sunflower seeds

Being an excellent source of polyunsaturated fats, sunflower seeds can help you shed those extra kilos effectively. It also contains a good amount of protein, vitamin E, fiber, and copper. These act as an additional benefit in weight loss.