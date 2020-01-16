Have you lost the motivation to work in the office? Do you feel anxious by just the feeling of heading towards your workplace? If yes, you are most probably suffering from occupational burnout. It is basically a reaction to chronic job stress. An American psychologist, Herbert Freudenberger first coined this term in the year 1974. According to him, “Occupational burnout is the extinction of motivation or incentive, especially where one’s devotion to a cause or relationship fails to produce the desired results.”

The condition is characterized by symptoms like alienation from activities associated with work, headaches, feeling of drained out, poor work performance, a problem in concentration, etc. Heavy workload, unreasonable time pressure and targets, lack of communication, lack of role clarity, favoritism in the office are certain factors that increase your chance of suffering from occupational burnout.

It can potentially cause an array of physical and emotional problems if not managed on time, says a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. This research has revealed that occupational burnout can make you susceptible to atrial fibrillation, which is an irregular heartbeat. Below, we tell you about certain ways for both the employees and the managers to tackle the condition.

Avoid prolonged working hours

These days, spending extra hours in the office has become a norm and most of the managers expect this from their subordinates. In fact, a few employees do that thinking it would help them during the appraisal. However, they must understand that it can hamper their personal life and physical health. Prolonged working hours can also affect your work quality and make you susceptible to stress. Therefore, managers should make sure that employees working under them remain at work for a set number of hours only. Also, employees need to understand the importance of maintaining a work-life and personal life balance.

Prioritize work

One of the most common reasons for staying for long hours in the office is not being able to complete the target on time. This may be because you are incapable of prioritizing your work. This can increase your output time. If you are facing issues in this regard, you must take the help of your manager and ask about assignments that need to go on a priority basis.

Take breaks between work

Working for long hours continuously can be stressful and it can have negative effects on your health and assignments too. It is significant to give breaks to your mind. So, make sure you take fresh air every 3 hours at least. Also, do plan a short vacation every three months and come back fresh. While at work, hang out with your colleagues and go for a cup of tea or coffee.