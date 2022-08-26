Oily Skin Care Hacks: The struggle with oily skin is never ending even when you are doing everything right, it just misbehaves for no reason at all. No matter what the weather is, your skin does not stop producing the extra sebum and it and lead to breakouts easily. Sebum is an oily substance in your body that usually works in your to prevent moisture loss. When it is excreted in excess, it tend to creates oily skin. Hence, everything needs to be taken quite carefully when it comes about oily skin.Also Read - Dry, Oily or Combination Skin? Determine Your Skin Type With These Steps, Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

Home make face packs are a great way to take care of your skin. They not only moisturize but also rejunvate it. Home remedies from simple ingredients in our kitchen are the easiest and most affordable way to combat oily skin problems. The DIY face packs given below will not only calm your skin but also give it a rosy glow that you will love. Also Read - Monsoon Beauty Tips: 5 Home Remedies to Beat Humidity by Shahnaz Husain

3 Effective Do-It-Yourself Homemade Packs To Combat Oily Skin Problems:

Traditional besan and haldi (gram flour and turmeric) pack: All you need form your pantry is a cup of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric and some milk to make a smooth paste. Apply this on your face and neck and leave it for 20 minutes. Wet your hands in some lukewarm water and gently scrub the mask off. Wash your face and neck and apply a gel or water based moisturizer afterwards. This mask is exfoliating, calming, healing cleanses the skin. Use this mask every second day. Also Read - 7 Easy Tips to Combat Your Oily Skin Problems This Monsoon

Carrot and honey to the rescue: For this moisturizing face pack you need one pureed carrot and some honey mixed in the ratio of 2:1. Apply this mask on face and neck and leave it for about 15 mins. Gently remove using water and circular motions of hands. Wash and moisturize normally. This mask helps treat dull and patchy skin and moisturizes the skin. You can use this mask daily to remove the accumulated dead skin.

Honey and oatmeal skin rejuvenation pack: For this you need oatmeal powder, two tablespoon of honey and some ground almonds and 1 tablespoon of yogurt. Mix them all to make a smooth paste. Apply this mix on face and neck area. Leave it for 15 minutes before washing. Oats are sebum soaking and keep the pores clear. They also exfoliate and moisturize. Yogurt helps reduce spots and scars and honey is nourishing and anti-inflammatory and almonds are rich in vitamin E that softens the skin. Use this mask every alternate day.

( Inputs by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics)