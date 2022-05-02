Oily skin is one of the problems these days. Especially during this changing weather condition. It doesn’t matter if your skin is slightly oily or extremely oily because, in every scenario, it will lead to certain skin problems like increased acne breakouts, blackheads due to clogged pores and the greasy shine on your face. Skin that’s oily or a combination type, ages slowly as compared to skin that’s dry. That’s because the oil (sebum) produced by the oil (sebaceous) glands serve to keep the skin lubricated, nourished, and moisturised, preventing fine lines and wrinkles.Also Read - Golden Rules of Achieving Healthy and Glowing Skin, Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

There are many reasons for oily skin. Sebaceous glands produce sebum to keep your skin soft and moisturised. When too much sebum is produced, skin appears oily and this oily skin can also lead to acne and other skin problems. Hormones and genetics are the main factors for oily skin. As sebaceous glands mature with age, sebum production increases on the skin layer, and the higher the androgens present in the body, the more sebum is funnelled through the pores. This sebum sits on the surface of the skin layer and makes it oily. When an excess of these oils gets trapped in the pores and combines with dead skin cells and bacteria, it gives rise to pimples and blackheads. There are many things you can do to treat your oily skin. Stop and avoid using random products on your skin, which might aggravate your skin problems further and stick to tried-and-tested oily skin products.

There are many skincare tips you should follow for oily skin:

To control excess oil from the skin is to cleanse it and keep it clean at all times. Cleanse your face twice or thrice daily to rid it of all the accumulated dirt and oil build-up which leads to clogged pores, acne and other problems etc.

Use serums only when you want to tackle different skin problems. If your skin feels dehydrated, then use a hydrating serum in your skincare routine; for brightening and anti-ageing effects, use a serum with brightening and anti-ageing properties.

Exfoliate oily skin once or twice a week. The excess sebum produced on the skin layer leads to dead skin cells on the skin’s surface, which results in pimples, acne, whiteheads, and blackheads.

Oily skin needs regular moisturizing and hydration. Exposure of skin of moisture will only further encourage the sebaceous glands to produce more oil to compensate. Hence apply an oil-free, non-comedogenic, water-based moisturizer regularly on your skin.

While doing makeup, always use a primer, it aids in keeping sebum under control. It also keeps your makeup on for a longer amount of time.

Use an Alcohol-Free Toner almost every day. Using a toner daily will help in eliminating excess oil and banishing dirt from your skin.

Use a basic mask or a peel once a week on your skin. The best face mask for oily skin is one that contains Charcoal or Moroccan clay that keeps skin calm and clear.

Layering on sunscreen is an essential part of the daytime oily skincare routine. Always use a mineral-based product which contains Zinc or Titanium Dioxide that absorbs oil from the skin.

Never sleep with your makeup on. This will clog the pores of the skin and increase your other skin problems.

After exfoliation, use a face mask on the skin. Apply it at least two or three times in a week. Use a face mask that contains Kaolin and Bentonite clay, Sandalwood, and Multani mitti are very good for oily skin as these gently absorb excess oil from the skin.

(Inputs by Dr Monica Kapoor, A Celebrity Cosmetologist & Director at FLAWLESS Cosmetic clinics & ILACAD Institute)

