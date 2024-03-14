Home

Olivia Munn Breast Cancer Diagnosis: How to Self-Examine at Home? 5 Lifestyle Changes to Know

The X-Men famed actress, Olivia Munn opened up about her breast cancer treatment and why is it important to have more awareness about it. Here is how to tweak your lifestyle to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Incidences of breast cancer are witnessing a significant uptick across the globe. It is regarded as one of the common forms of cancer in women and is also a leading cause of death due to tumours. Therefore, people are taking strides in spreading more awareness about this, the benefit of early detection etc. Recently, X-Men famed actress Olivia Munn revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and got a double mastectomy.

Munn shared the information about the procedure and diagnosis on her social media handle.

Olivia Munn Speaks About Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The Predator actress captioned her post, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

I hope by sharing this it will help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey.” (sic)

She emphasises why it is important to get timely checkups and spread more information on the same. On that note, let us look at some of the important lifestyle changes that women should know about and must adopt if not already doing it to lower the risk of developing the fatal tumour.

5 Lifestyle Changes to Reduce the Risk of Breast Cancer

Limit Carb and Sugar: One should be mindful about the sugar consumption. Limit processed food, sugary drinks and foods that have a heavy content of carbohydrates. Quit Smoking: This is one of the major causes of lung cancer but can also lead to other types like cervical cancer, bladder cancer etc. As per some studies, tobacco can increase the risk of breast cancer. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol should be consumed in moderation to lower the risk of developing a tumour. Weight Management: Obesity and being overweight entail several health problems and cancer can be one of them. Physical Activity: Regular exercise is something that goes without saying and should be part of everyone’s everyday routine. It helps to reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases as well. It builds immunity.

Apart from this, a healthy routine, sleep schedule, healthy diet rick in fruits, berries, veggies that strike the right nutrition balance collectively can help to lower the risk.

How to Take Self-Breast Examination?

Self Breast Examination (SBE) is a crucial part of maintaining breast health for women of all ages. This simple, at-home procedure can help detect potential breast abnormalities early, increasing the chances of successful treatment. The importance of SBE cannot be overstated, and this article will outline its significance, the process, and recommended frequency.

Step 1: Choose a time: Pick a consistent time each month, preferably a few days after your menstrual cycle.

Choose a time: Pick a consistent time each month, preferably a few days after your menstrual cycle. Step 2: Visual Inspection: Stand in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides. Look for any changes in size, shape, or skin texture.

Visual Inspection: Stand in front of a mirror with your arms at your sides. Look for any changes in size, shape, or skin texture. Step 3: Raise Your Arms: Raise your arms above your head and observe for the same changes.

Raise Your Arms: Raise your arms above your head and observe for the same changes. Step 4: Lie Down: Lie down on your back, placing a small pillow or folded towel under your shoulder on the side you’re examining. Use the opposite hand to feel the breast in a circular, clockwise motion, covering the entire breast area.

Lie Down: Lie down on your back, placing a small pillow or folded towel under your shoulder on the side you’re examining. Use the opposite hand to feel the breast in a circular, clockwise motion, covering the entire breast area. Step 5: Check Underarms: Don’t forget to examine the armpit area as well.Pay attention to any lumps, thickening, pain, or unusual changes. If you notice anything unusual, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation.

While taking precautions nad having proper awareness is important, one should also have proper routine check-ups in place to avoid the risk and get timely treatment if need be.

