If you are addicted to buying skincare products to look beautiful, this piece of information is for you. Beauty doesn’t come from applying layers on your face. It comes from within. And, once you have all the essential nutrients that are needed for glowing skin, you won’t need any artificial product. And, one of the most significant food for healthy skin is omega 3 fatty acids. They are among the few nutrients that have numerous health and beauty benefits. From fighting depression to improving eye health, and improving cardiovascular health, omega-3 fatty acids do it all for you. Here, we will talk about the beauty benefits of these polyunsaturated fatty acids. Read on to know about them.

Protect from sun-induced inflammation

Prolonged exposure to sunlight can lead to inflammation in the body. And intake of omega-3 fatty acids can potentially fight against sun-induced inflammation and provide protection to your skin cells. This is due to the anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3 fatty acids. Also, daily consumption of omega-3 fatty acids can reduce your chances of developing sun-induced lesions, says a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Treat wrinkles

Increasing pollution levels, stress, and intake of unhealthy food are some of the common reasons behind the onset of wrinkles. These factors trigger inflammation in the body leading to the formation of wrinkles around the eyes and mouth. Having anti-inflammatory properties, food rich in omega-3 fatty acids help in the fight against that inflammation and reduce the fine lines.

Keep your skin hydrated

Being a significant part of body lipid, omega-3 fatty acids keep moisture inside the body preventing dehydration. And, when you do experience the problem, eating food like flaxseeds, fishes like salmon, tuna, etc. can help you decrease irritation and increase water in the body treating dry skin.