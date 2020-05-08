Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate their two years of togetherness today on her marriage anniversary. The couple got married in 2018 and the actor left everyone amazed by her little understated still gorgeous wedding look. Well, it was expected of Sonam as she is considered as one of the most fashionable divas in the Tinseltown. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Love Story: When he Tried to Set Her up With His Friend But Ended up Falling in Love Himself

The diva's wedding attire surely stood out and the look was a striking creation for sure. Probably, she portraid her real self through her D-day attire. On Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's 2nd wedding anniversary, let us decode the fashion icon's wedding look for you.

Sonam Kapoor’s Wedding Look Decoded

Sonam Kapoor was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the big day. The actor wore a red lehenga for her nupital ceremony even though every other B-town bride was trying to break away from this colour code. Sonam Kapoor's wedding outfit was designed by Anuradha Vakil. The lehenga had gold border and large lotus and star motifs on it. To get a royal look, the actor opted for a beautiful Mathapatti and Guttapusalu necklace. She kept her wedding look bit traditional through her jewellery.

‘Veere Di Wedding’ actor finished off her wedding look with soft makeup including slightly dramatic eyes and a dash of red tint. Her cheeks were soft peach in colour and Sonam wore a pair of flats by Jimmy Choo. The shoes had crystals on them.

Sonam’s wedding look was surely different from what we expected. The jewellries seem a bit heavy and too much but looked good on Sonam. The entire look suited the actor and reflected her style spirit.

On this special day, we wish the couple, a very happy anniversary.