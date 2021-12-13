Harnaaz Sandhu Miss Universe 2021: India’s Harnaaz Sandhu is now the 70th Miss Universe. The 21-year-old won the title at the contest that was held in Israel on Sunday. Topping around 80 contestants from all over the world, Harnaaz brought the Miss Universe crown back to India 21 years after Lara Dutta won it. Apart from the regular beauty rounds, the competition this year touched upon politics and pandemic.Also Read - Meet Harnaaz Sandhu, an Indian Actor Who's Now Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz, who was crowned by previous Miss Universe Andrea Meza of Mexico, gave an elaborate and beautiful answer when she was asked to speak on the piece of advice for young women. The young diva, who is an actor in India's Punjabi film industry, was asked by a panel of judges: "What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

In her answer, Harnaaz asked the young women to not fear anyone and stop building the habit of comparing themselves with others. She said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today (sic).”

The pageant included traditional displays of national costumes, swimwear and a series of interview questions to test contestants’ public speaking skills. The top 10 showed off intricately bedazzled full-length gowns in either gold, silver or bronze. The Philippines’ Beatrice Luigi Gomez wore an asymmetrical cut dress with one sleeve, highlighting a new tattoo she said: “celebrates her womanhood.”

The first and second runners-up at the contest were from Paraguay and South Africa, respectively. Our congratulations to Harnaaz for bringing the crown back to the country!