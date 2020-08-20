Do you have excess belly fat? Are you struggling to shed the visceral fat around your mid-section? If yes, this piece of writing is for you. Getting rid of belly fat is not easy and takes time. You need to be vigilant about what to eat and what not to when you are trying to shed those extra kilos. Also Read - Truth vs. Falsehood: Role of Baking Soda in Weight Loss

Did you know that onion, a food item which is used in almost every household on a daily basis can help you lose weight? Yes, you read it right. You must be eating onions daily but not experiencing any change in your overall weight. It is because you are not having them the right way.

Onions are rich in soluble fibre and that helps in keeping your gut healthy, which is important for effective weight loss. Onions are strong probiotic food that can aid in losing fat quickly if eaten raw. You can also have them by squeezing out its juice. Here we tell you the ideal way to consume onion if you are looking to lose weight.

Onion Juice

You need 1 bulb of onion and 3 cups of water to prepare onion juice. All you need to do is to boil the water and put onions. Then grind it in a mixer. And, drink the juice.

Onion Soup

To make onion soup, you need to chop 6 large onions. Then, heat olive oil in a soup pot and add ginger and garlic to it. Saute them for 2 minutes. Next, add onions and chopped tomatoes, some other vegetables, black pepper, and salt. Stir and cook for 15 minutes. Transfer the prepared soup to a serving bowl and have it.