Love sees no boundary and that has turned out be true during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many couples have called off or postponed their weddings, there are some who didn’t let the lockdown affect their pre-planned happily ever after scene. Yes, weddings are happening even during the coronavirus lockdown. And, Internet is playing a key role in this. Also Read - Watch | Bride And Groom Use Bamboo Sticks to Garland Each Other At Their Wedding

This pandemic has probably made virtual, the new reality. We used to associate Indian weddings with grandeur, lavish food arrangement, music and dance. But now simplicity has become the new way to get hitched. COVID-19 has forced couples to give up on their plans to have a dream wedding. Also Read - Lockdown 3.0: Weddings Are Allowed But Not if You Are Planning to Invite More Than 50 Guests

During this peak wedding time, couples across the nation are getting married with the help of video call. Simple online ceremonies are solemnizing the weddings in India now. Also, sanitizer, masks, and gloves have become a significant part of the wedding. Online wedding doesn’t seem weird anymore. But the million dollar question is, if online wedding is legal? We will get to know about it only after the lockdown ends.

Meanwhile, we tell you about a few couples who didn’t let the lockdown dampen their spirit. And, they went ahead with an online wedding in which their family members and friends joined in through Skype or Whats App video call. Let’s know about these newly weds through these videos:

“The meeting was at full capacity throughout the 2 hours and 30 minutes.” This couple in India took their traditional wedding celebration online as the country remains in lockdown as the #coronavirus outbreak rages on #IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/zLVf6EbOdD — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) April 24, 2020