Oppenheimer's Mental Health: How he Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia, Tried to Kill 2 People

Oppenheimer’s Mental Health: Oppenheimer is all set to hit the screens as the world is all geared up to witness the story of father of atomic bomb. The movie is all set to clash with Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie. Both films have their own audience base, yet Oppenheimer has generated curiosity because it is set in the backdrop of the most horrific yet true events in world history, the second World War. There have been many films on the destruction and aftermath of World War 2. But this is the first time a movie on the inventor who led to a global destruction is going to be shown on the celluloid. Christopher Nolan, known for his unique style of filmmaking has directed the film, which has added to the hype. However, there are certain other aspects of Julius Robert Oppenheimer’s life whose role is played by Cillian Murphy in the Hollywood biographical war-thriller.

OPPENHEIMER’S RIFT WITH HIS PROFESSOR AT CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

J Robert Oppenheimer was American theoretical physicist and the director of Los Alamos Laboratory during the second World War. Oppenheimer was known for being a child prodigy and one of the people who pointed out the ‘Blackholes’ at the earliest. The scientist was also subject to violent emotional impulses. While studying for his doctorate in physics at the Cavendish Laboratory in Cambridge, England, Oppenheimer had a serious altercation with his professor. The latter was an experimented physicist called Patrick Maynard Stuart Blackett who pushed him into laboratory work. While underperforming in lab work, Oppenheimer reportedly decided to get even by placing an apple poisoned with chemicals on Blackett’s desk, as reported by Economic Times.

OPPENHEIMER SUFFERED FROM DEMENTIA PRAECOX

Oppenheimer also struggled with his mental health. He expressed suicidal thoughts during his time in college, as claimed by Yahoo News in its report. The most remarkable thing about his adolescence was the diagnosis he was given to explain his dark character: dementia praecox, i.e. schizophrenia. According to a report by El Pais, people close to Oppenheimer described him as generous as well as arrogant, in poor health to the point of two attempted murders; sexually confused and loved by women of singular intelligence and strong personality. His health condition, Dementia Praecox is also called premature dementia, a term used to describe what we now know as schizophrenia, which affects about 1 in every 222 people. The psychiatrist who saw Oppenheimer described him as a “hopeless case,” which most modern psychiatrists would never consider saying to a patient, as reported by FHE Health portal.

Oppenheimer also stars Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and others in crucial roles.

