Are you experiencing tightness in your chest? Do you also experience heartburn and shortness of breath? If your nodding states a yes, you are probably at an edge of suffering from a heart attack. Notably, cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart attack and stroke claim lives of approximately 17 million people every year, says WHO. And this extremely prevalent disease can potentially lead to heart failure and even death, if not taken care of, on time. And, you can keep your heart safe by just adopting a minor lifestyle change. Add fish oil in your daily diet and see the difference yourself.

Fish oil can potentially reduce your likelihood of suffering from a heart attack. This is what a recent study has revealed. According to the research presented during The North American Menopause Society Annual Meeting, fish oil is jam-packed with a polyunsaturated fat called omega-3 fatty acid. This is your major saviour. Thinking how it actually helps? Read further.

Fish oil and heart attack: The link

One of the major reasons behind the onset of a heart attack is the blockage in the coronary arteries (blood vessels that are responsible for circulating oxygenated blood to the heart muscles). This occurs due to the accumulation of cholesterol and triglycerides in them. And, omega-3 fatty acid actually helps in preventing this deposition. Additionally, adding it in your daily diet can lower your risk of having abnormal heart rhythm, which is known to cause sudden cardiac death.

Do you know that fat deposition in the arteries can also lead to inflammation and latter results to ruptured arteries? Well, this can further lead to a blood clot that may travel to blood vessels present in the brain, putting you at risk of developing a stroke, which can be life-threatening. The omega-3 fatty acid can actually prevent this from happening by preventing inflammation of the blood vessels and formation of blood clots. Moreover, if you have high blood pressure, then also you can choose to have foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Some of their food sources include flaxseeds, soybean, salmon, and of course fish oil.