For some people, a meal is only complete when it has Desi pickles with a punch of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours. It does not only add soul to a bland meal but also offers some health benefits to your body. Certain homemade pickles are known to have immunity-boosting properties. Having them can enhance your body's defense system's response to invading pathogens. What works in this regard is the anti-inflammatory ingredients present in the pickles. Read further to know about tasty pickles that can surprisingly improve your immunity.

Haldi Pickle

Fresh Haldi pickle is beneficial for your body's immunity. Notably, turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, that is known to have strong antioxidants, anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Including Haldi in your daily diet can improve your body's disease-fighting capacity. Also, it helps in better digestion, improving blood circulation, detoxing your body, and relieving arthritis pain. To prepare this pickle you need to chop fresh yellow Haldi, fresh orange Haldi, ginger, and lemon in tiny pieces. Put them in a jar along with black pepper. And, keep the jar in sunlight for 10 days.

Amla Pickle

Amla or gooseberry pickle is rich in vitamin C that is an antioxidant and keeps your immunity optimum. It also helps in better digestion and glow on your skin. To prepare amla pickle, you need to prick amla and keep them in a container with water and salt for an hour. Take a pan and heat some oil. Turn off the gas. Then, add onion seeds, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and fenugreek seeds in the oil. Wait for a minute then add amla and turmeric. Now it's time to stir fry these ingredients. So, turn on the gas and do the same. Also, add red chilli powder and salt in it. Next, remove the pan from the heat and let the mixture cool down. Then, keep it in an airtight container for a week.

Lemon Ginger Pickle

This pickle can not only improve your immunity but also boost metabolism and improve digestion. To prepare this pickle, all you need to do is to dice ginger and lemon. Also, chop green chilli. Mix them in a clean jar. Then, add salt, lemon juice, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and carom seeds. Mix the well and keep the jar in sunlight for around 10 days.