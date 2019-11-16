Ageing is an inevitable process. But it can be delayed with the help of new advances in science and research. For example, a recent research published in the journal Science Translational Medicine suggests that eating probiotic-rich food like yogurt, kefir, cheese, etc. can alter the ageing process. These food actually help in regulating gut bacteria. Enrichment of gut microbes can lead to an increase in neurogenesis. This is because of the short-chain fatty acid produced by these microbes. So, in case you want to look younger for a longer period of time, you know what to do. Apart from this, there are certain lifestyle choices that can also help in this regard. Read on to know about them.

Add omega-3 fatty acids in your daily diet

You will be surprised to know that omega-3 fatty acids are known to have positive effects on the biological markers of ageing. This is what a study published in the journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity states. According to this research, a daily intake of omega-3 fatty acids can reduce oxidative stress and the onset of having longer telomeres by 15 per cent. Notably, these two factors are known to be associated with ageing. Present in fatty fishes, flaxseeds, legumes, etc, these fatty acids can protect your chromosome and positively impact ageing.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is associated with various signs of ageing including foggy thinking, headaches, fatigue, and constipation. Drinking at least 8 glasses of water a day keeps you hydrated, super active and improves your brain function too. It regularises skin, hair, brain, and kidney health. Water is also important for a healthier gut, which we already told you, is able to slow down the process of ageing.

Be happy

Yes, being happy is essential to slow down ageing. Negative thoughts increase stress which leads to the secretion of cortisol hormone. And, it can only boost the ageing process. So, it is important to be calm and feed your happy hormones like dopamine, serotonin, etc. with happy thoughts.