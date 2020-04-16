Diabetes is chronic disease that is quite prevalent in India and the world. Unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, and zero focus on health have led to the increasing number of diabetic patients. According to a survey conducted by the Indian government last year, 11.8 per cent Indians are currently diabetic. Also Read - Coronavirus Symptoms Can be Severe in People With Uncontrolled Diabetes

Diabetes occurs when either pancreas stops producing enough blood sugar controlling hormone called insulin or your body cells become resistant to it. If not managed, this condition can lead to complications including cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure, kidney disease and even death. Also Read - Suffering From Diabetes? These Leaves Can Help You Manage Your blood Sugar Level

Though there are various drugs available in the market to control your blood sugar level, in case you wish to go natural, here are some of the spices that can help you in this regard: Also Read - Do You Have Diabetes? Coronavirus is More Deadly For You Than Others, Here is How

Turmeric

This popular Indian spice has a significant role to play in diabetes. An active compound called curcumin is present in turmeric, that is known to decrease the blood sugar level significantly. This is what a research published in the journal Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine has revealed. Also, turmeric can boost your immunity and help fight against pathogens. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that prevent any bacterial infection and inflammation, common conditions in diabetics.

Cinnamon

It contains antioxidants that can potentially increase your blood cells’ sensitivity to insulin and can decrease the level of blood sugar, says a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science. Antioxidants are known to slow and prevent cell damage. This means that having a cup of cinnamon tea everyday can help you manage diabetes.

Cloves

Cloves can keep your blood sugar level in check and can also increase production of insulin in the body. Additionally, this spice has anti-inflammatory, germicidal, and analgesic effects that can protect you from complications of diabetes.