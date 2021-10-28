The festivities have already kicked in and everybody is getting ready for joy, merriment, great food, fun times with family and friends and yes, a lot of selfies and photographs. To glow naturally from the inside out three things are vital, first being a healthy diet, second, a happy heart and third is a chemical-free skincare routine that works on the deeper layers of your skin. This festive season, give Vitamin C a chance to flaunt a natural, healthy glow.Also Read - No Firecracker, Only Green Crackers This Diwali: How These States Taking Measures to Control Air Pollution

Why Vitamin C?

It's become an absolute buzzword and for a good reason. Vitamin C is a popular ingredient in most hydrating and brightening skin products, especially in the era of natural extracts. Here's a look at some of the reasons why Vitamin C is your best bet to look your best during this year's festivities.

Undoing sun damage

Are you attending day outdoor events? When you're in the sun, even for a few minutes, UVA and UVB rays from the sun wreak havoc on your skin. This leads to skin ageing, dullness, fine lines, and other skin issues. Vitamin C can help with photoprotection which means that to a great extent minimizes skin damage from the sun. So, before you get all decked up for the party, make sure you prep up your skin with a gentle toner, a serum that is often a skipped step in our skincare routine but has lots of skin-boosting benefits.

Vitamin C Face Serum is made with all natural ingredients like – plant based ingredients such Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid, Aloe Vera extracts, rosehip oil, green tea extracts among others, that too with no chemicals and parabens is absolutely a must-have to protect your skin from the environmental damage. This will offer your skin the much-needed antioxidants too. Furthermore, Serums with Vitamin C can provide you with instant brightening and undo previous damage caused by the sun, making your skin look supple and feel hydrated.

Say no to fine lines

This time of the year, definitely say no to crackers, and also fine lines! The initial sign of skin ageing, fine lines can give anyone a lot of stress. You don’t need that when it’s time to celebrate. A Serum with Vitamin C as the main ingredient works on the deeper layers of the skin and helps minimise these lines while improving the texture of your skin. It has anti-ageing properties that boost collagen production and maintain skin’s elasticity and firmness. This also brightens your skin by stopping it from producing too much melanin and gives an even-toned skin, so you are ready for the festivities!

Heals acne and redness

Late nights, early mornings, sweets – all have a few things in common. They’re all part of festivals, and they can all cause something called inflammation within the body, including the skin. This is where Vitamin C – a powerhouse of antioxidants – comes into the picture. Soothe skin ailments like acne and rashes with the power of Ayurvedic Vitamin C skincare products. These can be wonderful add ons to the acne-prone skincare routine. These not just help in calming the inflamed skin and redness around the acne but helps in healing and preventing it further. However, since these skin problems can be caused by other ailments too, doing a patch test before incorporating these products into your skincare is always a good idea.

Hydration

It is a fact recognized globally that hydration is the key to good skin. Whether you’re dealing with dry skin or early signs of ageing, deep hydration can help you a great deal. And when a Serum is enriched with Vitamin C it’s ought to be a treat. Vitamin C Face Serum has that perfect blend of all-natural ingredients to drench your skin with healthy hydration. Serums have smaller molecules that work on the deeper layers of the skin to fight dryness, dullness while locking in the moisture to achieve younger, radiant and glowing skin – ready to complement your festive attire.

Reduces hyperpigmentation

Another sign of ageing or other underlying issues, hyperpigmentation, can have you saying no to plans, and that’s simply unacceptable. Add Vitamin C along with Glycerine to your skincare and stop hyperpigmentation in its tracks. It inhibits melanin production and restores your skin’s youthful brightness and even tone.

Final Word

Vitamin C is a breakthrough ingredient for natural skincare, but it takes a little time to start showing real difference just as all-natural things work. So, use it regularly and so you are ready to take on the festive season!

(Inputs by Dr R M Bhardwaj, Head of R&D, Upakarma Ayurveda)