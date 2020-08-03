How do you see a glass filled with a little water? Half-full or half-empty? Your perspective tells if you are an optimist or a pessimist and that decides your life expectancy. Optimists tend to have a positive outlook towards life and future whereas pessimists always anticipate worst scenarios in all situations. And, this could be the deciding factor about your life span. Also Read - We're optimists about your generation: Zuckerberg to his new-born daughter

A recent research published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports has revealed that pessimism is directly linked to an increased risk of mortality due to cardiovascular problems and cancer. Also, it has been found that being optimistic in life helps you live longer than most of the pessimistic people.

Optimism And Life Expectancy

Optimism keeps you happy, content, and hopeful in life. This leads to the secretion of oxytocin hormone, which is good for your overall health. Also, it has has been found that optimistic people have better metabolic function and are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes and inflammation. Moreover, they are more likely to indulge in healthy practices including exercise, following a better diet, maintaining ideal weight etc. These habits are responsible for their longer life span.

Pessimism And Life Expectancy

The above-mentioned research also revealed that being pessimistic increases the level of cortisol hormone (stress hormone) in your body and that gradually leads to depression. This is also one of the major causes of death in pessimistic people. As per one of the researchers involved in the study, levels of pessimism is quite easy to measure and that (together with other factors including smoking, hypertension, diabetes) can help in finding your risk of developing coronary heart disease and dying owing to the disease.