Oral Care: 3 Hygiene Tips to Prevent Tooth Decay And Maintain Your Smile

Oral Care: Maintaining a bright and radiant smile is a crucial aspect of overall oral health and hygiene. However, many people face challenges with oral cavities and other teeth-related issues due to improper care and habits. Sagar Awatade, the founder of Oracura, a dental care brand, shares the causes of oral cavities and other teeth problems. According to the expert, food particles can stuck between our teeth and promote plaque accumulation, which is a primary cause of gum disease and tooth decay.

Did you realise that consuming sugary foods and drinks and engaging in frequent snacking and munching can also raise the risk of tooth decay? Unfortunately, improper or inadequate brushing can increase the risk of oral health problems. These unhealthy habits can result in an accumulation of food particles that contribute to plaque buildup and increase the risk of oral health problems.

HOW TO PREVENT TOOTH DECAY?

Cleaning the tongue with a scraper or brush, in addition to brushing, can remove bacteria and freshen your breath. It is also important to be gentle while brushing, avoiding excessive pressure on the teeth and gums to prevent damage. Additionally, try water flossing after every meal which can effectively remove food particles and plaque from between the teeth and along the gum line. Reduce snacking and munching, which can lead to a buildup of food particles and plaque between the teeth. Limiting sugary foods and drinks is also important, as consuming too much sugar can increase the risk of tooth decay. Making it a habit to brush and floss before bedtime can help remove food particles and plaque that may have accumulated during the day. Brushing and flossing at night can help prevent the buildup of plaque and tartar, which can lead to tooth decay and gum disease

In conclusion, you may lower your risk of developing tooth decay and other oral health problems by following these tips, which will also help you maintain your smile for many years to come.

