Oral Care: Debunking 5 Myths Around Aligners And Braces

A health expert dispels a few of the most widespread misconceptions about braces and aligners so you have the information you need to choose your orthodontic treatment wisely.

Oral Care: It’s crucial to keep a happy, healthy grin since it conveys a lot about who we are. However, things rarely go as planned, which is why some things, like face beauty, need outside intervention. Orthodontic procedures like aligners and braces are often sought after as solace by those who want to look their best all day long. In that regard, they are truly a lifesaver. Many people are wary about employing these orthodontic procedures, nevertheless, because of several myths. To allay your worries, LoveMySmile’s chief product officer, Dr Amit Sachdeva, dispels certain widespread misconceptions and clarifies the truths to IANS.

Myth 1: Braces or aligners are excruciatingly painful.

Fact: It’s natural to worry about discomfort but rest assured, modern orthodontic appliances have come a long way. While you might experience some initial soreness or pressure, it is generally manageable and temporary. Your orthodontist will guide you on how to cope with any discomfort, and as you adjust to wearing aligners or braces, the discomfort diminishes.

Myth 2: Only teenagers can benefit from braces or aligners.

Fact: This myth couldn’t be further from the truth! Orthodontic treatments are suitable for people of all ages, including adults. It’s never too late to achieve a straight and healthy smile. In fact, adult orthodontic treatment has become increasingly popular, thanks to advancements in technology and the availability of discreet options.

Myth 3: Braces and aligners take years to show results.

Fact: While the duration of treatment varies depending on individual cases, significant progress can be observed within a few months. With regular check-ups and adhering to your orthodontist’s instructions, you’ll be amazed at how quickly your smile transforms. Aligners, in particular, often yield faster results compared to traditional braces.

Myth 4: Aligners are noticeable and impact speech.

Fact: Unlike traditional braces, aligners are nearly invisible and won’t draw unwanted attention. Crafted from clear and discreet materials, they seamlessly blend with your teeth. As for speech, any temporary changes are minor, and most people adapt quickly. Aligners provide a comfortable and convenient option for those seeking discreet orthodontic treatment.

Myth 5: Aligners are expensive and not covered by insurance.

Fact: While orthodontic treatments can be an investment, the cost varies depending on factors such as case complexity and treatment duration. Many dental insurance plans provide coverage for orthodontics, including aligners and braces. It’s advisable to consult with your orthodontist and insurance provider to understand the financial aspects and potential coverage.

One can enhance facial dynamics and the aesthetics that make a flawless smile by accepting the usage of aligners to correct dental difficulties.

(with IANS inputs)

