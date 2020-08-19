Want to have a sweet treat this monsoon? Try oreo ice cream cake. This creamy and frozen dessert can set your mood for sure. You can try this easy to make dish on someone’s birthday and surprise him/her completely. Oreo ice cream cake hardly takes 10 minutes to prepare and tastes delicious. Below, watch out the video of the recipe of oreo ice cream cake provided by Cooktube. Also Read - Oreo Chia Pudding Recipe: Don't Forget to Try This Delicious Dessert

Preparation Time: 10min

Ready Time: 10min

Servings: 6

Ingredients

18 Oreo Biscuits + for garnish

4 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream

2 Tbsp Melted Chocolate + for garnish

How to Prepare

Step 1

Grind oreo biscuits in a food processor to get fine oreo crumbs. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Now, line a cake tin with cling film. Add the oreo crumbs to it. Spread the crumbs evenly and top with ice cream evenly using a spatula.

Step 3

Next, drizzle melted chocolate over the ice cream and freeze overnight.

Step 4

Next day, you can cut the cake into the desired number of pieces and serve after garnishing with a piece of oreo.

Step 5

If you wish, can drizzle more melted chocolate over cake slices before serving.