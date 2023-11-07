Home

Popularly known to be friends with Bollywood biggies, Orry recently attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash carrying a bizarre phone cover.

Orhan Awatramani fondly known as Orry, is often spotted with the A-listers of Bollywood. Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and others, are often seen partying with him. He has been making headlines for his connections with the most prominent celebrities and star kids. On Sunday, Orry attended the star-studded Diwali Bash hosted by Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. The popular internet sensation was seen all decked up in a yellow kurta for the party, but what got the Internet’s attention was his bizarre phone case. Well, is that a banana? yes, it was!

Orry took to his Instagram and shared pictures from the grand Diwali party. He managed to add a dash of his outlandishness to his Diwali look with a bizarre move. Orry covered his mobile phone with a 3D mobile accessory which appeared to be like a real peeled banana. He flaunted his quirky addition with users asking ‘Yeh kale ka chilka kyun lagaliya?’. Another user said, ‘Banana lekar gaye the party main?. The Internet has always been intrigued by his identity and his unique style of fashion sense. Not the first time, Orry was snapped carrying such bizarre accessories.

Born to Buisnesman Jorj Awatramai and Shehnaaz Awatramani in Mumbai, Orhan Awatramani’s LinkedIn profile reveals that he serves as a Special Project Manager in the Office of the Chairman at Reliance Industries Limited. He shares a close rapport with billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family. Orry’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 2 to Rs 8 crore. In an interview, when asked about his precise occupation, he responded, “I’m a singer, a songwriter, a fashion designer, a creative director, a stylist, an executive assistant, a shopper, and sometimes a football player, I don’t know. I feel like life is about having dreams.”

