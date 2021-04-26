Oscars 2021, Los Angeles: The 93rd Academy Awards is the world’s most stylish, glamorous, and entertaining evening of the year that is being held at Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 26. The Oscars are all about glitz, glamour, style, and gowns! With each year, the excitement doubles as the celebrities leave no stones unturned to look their best at the Oscars red carpet. This Oscars red carpet had it all from red, white, feathers to shorts! Scroll down to see Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, H.E.R., Margot Robbie, Emerald Fennell, Celeste Waite and more at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. Also Read - Here's Why Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was Not at Oscars 2021

Have a look at the delightful arrivals of these hot beauties and dapper guys at the Oscars 2021:

Celeste Waite: She is seen wearing a Gucci red and black dress with a never-seen-before heart-shaped clutch. That brooch at Celeste’s neck takes all the attention. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Viral Video of Riz Ahmed Fixing Wife Fatima Farheen Mirza's Hair Proves Relationship Goals, Watch

Zendaya: Her neon yellow dress with tube top is from Valentino Couture. Zendaya paired with over 183.3 carats worth of Bulgari jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes. Also Read - Oscars 2021: Chloe Zhao Wins Best Director For Nomadland, Becomes First Woman of Color And Second Woman to Get This Award

Carey Mulligan: The British actor goes super glam at the Oscars 2021. She wore a gold sequin two-piece Valentino Haute Couture gown composed of a bandeau top and a billowy full skirt, plus Sophia Webster heels. Carey is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Women.

Regina King: the actor introduced the 93rd Academy Awards. Regina brought the drama to the Oscars red carpet with a dazzling and dramatic butterfly ice-blue dress from Louis Vuitton. It has been reported that the customised dress took over 140 hours to make and featured over 62,000 sequins and more than 4,000 crystals.

Aldis Hodge: The actor wore a white tuxedo from Dolce & Gabbana at the Oscars 2021.

Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe: They wore custom Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos in black and yellow with the names of people killed by police listed on the inner linings of their jackets. There were so many possible names that Free and Roe had to choose the ones that were most meaningful to them.

Margot Robbie: Actor was not nominated for any specific title, however she did produce Promising Young Woman, which has been nominated for Best Picture. Margot Robbie wore a custom gunmetal Chanel gown covered in metallic lace, accessorized with a Chanel bag, and earrings and rings by Chanel Fine Jewelry.

H.E.R: She wore a custom embellished Dundas jumpsuit, featuring a hooded cape covered in lyric motif, with purple-tinted Bonnie Clyde sunglasses and Chopard jewelry. The lyrics featured on her look are from Fight for You, the song she wrote for Judas and the Black Messiah. H.E.R. is nominated for Best Original Song for the track.

Amanda Seyfried: Actor’s red gown at the Oscars red carpet will definately blow your mind. The dress she chose for the occasion is absolutely perfect for the event. She wore a matching lip colour to turn on the heat. The stunning gown is from Armani.

