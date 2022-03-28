Oscar 2022 Red Carpet: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are ready for the red carpet royalty! Will Smith has won for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. For the event, Will wore a Dolce & Gabbana Made to Measure black mohair wool tuxedo. It consists of peak lapel inlays with a mixture of silk and micro jacquard. The limelight stealer is Jada Pinkett’s superfluous gown. The extravagant gown is now talk of the fashion town and we cannot look away.Also Read - Oscars 2022 Winners LIVE Announcement: Will Smith And Jessica Chastian Win Beat Actor- Best Actress, The Power of Dog Bags Best Direction - Check Winners' List

Jada was seen in Jean Paul Gaultier SS22 Couture gown which features high neck, ruched bodice, drop waist and statement ruffled skirt. The Red Table Talk host chose matching green peep-toe platforms and statement earrings.

Check Out The Pics

Will wore a double-breasted waistcoat that featured an exaggerated lapel. He looks handsome with a Martini-fit shirt in white poplin and classic ascot in black silk satin. His ensemble belongs from Dolce & Gabbana.

Jada on the other hand wore a superfluous and extravagant green gown. The gown featured high neck, full sleeves and long floor-sweeping train. She wore a matching green peep-toe platforms. For accessories, she chose heavy statement earrings. For makeup, she chose mile-long lashes, nude glossy lips and dewy skin.