Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Oscar is known for making eloquent and quirky fashion statements. Fashion took a different turn in this year’s Oscars. The 94th Academy Award sees various celebs showcasing their sartorial choices and winning laurels for their hardwork put in their professional front. Kristen Stewart is talk of the fashion town now. She wore a tuxedo jacket and ‘not-so-mini’ hot pants. The attire is custom made by Chanel. Kristen is nominated for Best Actress as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. Nobody in the history of Oscars have ever worn hot pants. Kristen, apparently, creates history by wearing for the first time! Previously, Pharrell Williams wore long shorts at the 2014 ceremony and Demi Moore wore bike shorts with a huge train in 1989. Pave way for Kristen to make a history!

In a telephone interview with The Harper’s Bazaar, Tara Swennen, Kristen’s stylist for 17 years said that Kristen’s outfit would be groundbreaking. Tara said,” Definitely one of the first of its kind!” Swennen and Stewart worked with Chanel. Known as the house ambassador, the ensemble drew inspiration from the Spring 2022 collection’s skimpy proportions.

Check Out The Pics

Initially, the duo– Swennen and Kristen – thought of a gown but the idea did not quite click with them. Swennen said,” but Kristen, being the fashion chameleon that she is, was like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go for shorts,’” in a phone interview with Harper Bazaar.

Power suit has always been Kristen’s sartorial game and this year, Kristen was in a mood to create history. This wish was also supported and agreed with her stylist. Swennen said in a phone interview with Harper Bazaar, Swennen said,” This is her day. It’s not about anything else but her having her moment, her fun, living in her authenticity. And so for me as a creative artist, it’s about bringing that to life. And so that was the most important thing.”