Oscars 2022 red carpet: Zendaya known for her quintessential style, aces the red carpet in silky crop top and sequined gown. She is seen flaunting abs and making several heads turn on the red carpet. Zendaya looked edgy and chic. The silk crop top with sequined skirt is formal yet informal, making it a perfect wear for any occasion and event. Zendaya is known for making fashion statement and with Oscar 2022, she has yet again proved that she can ace any sartorial choice.

Zendaya is the face of Valentino on the Oscars red carpet. She was styled by long-time image architect Law Roach. The Euphoria star looked amazing in a custom Valentino Haute Couture look designed by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The ensemble consisted cropped double silk satin shirt and a train-flowing embellished skirt. She looked nothing but a breath of fresh air.

Check Out The Pictures

For the event, Zendaya wore a cropped double silk satin shirt. The 'cropped-right' ensemble showcased Zendaya's mesmerizing abs. The silver sequined skirt had a flowing train and just the right amount of bling. The Dune actor looked amazing in a custom Valentino Haute Couture look designed by Pier Paolo Piccioli.

The Dune actor amped up the Oscar red carpet in dazzling choker necklace and statement bracelets on both the wrists. For hair, she tied it in a messy bun, leaving a few strands strayed. For makeup, she chose shining nude lipstick, glowing skin, subtle rosy cheeks, silver eye shadow, mascara-eye lashes eye and well-done brows.

Dune, a sci-fi film has been nominated for 10 Oscars which also includes Best Picture. So far, Dune bags 6 awards.