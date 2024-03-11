Home

Oscars 2024 Best Red Carpet Moments: Margot Robbie Finally Ditches Barbie’s Pink For Black, Zendaya Brings Shimmer in Giorgio Armani Column Dress – See PICS

Oscars 2024: From Vanesa Hudgens and Margot Robbie to Zendaya, we have shortlisted the best-dressed stars on this year's red carpet. Take a look!

Oscars 2024: Celebrities have finally arrived for Hollywood’s biggest night, the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars 2024 Red-carpet has been the most anticipated event, with celebrities arriving in their unforgettable looks. Well, this year too, we saw A-listers dominating the red carpet with their best and boldest looks. From Vanesa Hudgens and Margot Robbie to Zendaya, we have shortlisted the best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet. Take a look!

Zendaya

Zendaya made several heads in a metallic silver and pink patterned Giorgio Armani Privé gown. The Euphoria star paired the look with a sleek, side-parted hairstyle and drop earrings.

zendaya looks beautiful at the oscars pic.twitter.com/WtRJDBafOX — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 10, 2024

Margot Robbie

Taking a rare break from Barbie pink, Margot Robbie stunned in a shimmering black Versace dress on the red carpet. She chose to accessorise her look with just a classy diamond and gold bracelet. Minimal glam and messy loose locks sealed her red-carper look.

Vanessa Hudgens

Mom-to-be Vanessa Hudgens arrived in a black, long-sleeve gown for this year’s ceremony. For accessories, she paired her look with a simple diamond necklace. Hudgens cradled a baby bump, taking the opportunity to reveal that she is pregnant with her first child.

Vanessa Hudgens reveals on the #Oscars red carpet that she is pregnant with her first child. pic.twitter.com/yndrQlyobq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 10, 2024

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s barbie-inspired look stole the spotlight at the red carpet. She arrived in a pink strapless gown with a statement peplum detail.

ariana grande at the oscars. pic.twitter.com/eiqFnERuB1 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 10, 2024

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence arrived on the red carpet in a black and white polka-dot gown, which she paired with a matching polka-dot shawl. Diamond jewellery and wavy ope hair sealed her red-carpet avatar.

Jennifer Lawrence stuns on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/sRrrZGGNj9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a stunning silver Dior gown featuring a pleated detailing for the 2024 Academy Awards. The diva styled the outfit with diamond jewels and rosy-dewy glammed-up makeup.

Which is Your Favourite Oscar Red-Carpet Look? Tell us in the comments below!

