Weight loss is one of the most common topics people search on google. In today’s time when the lifestyle of most of the individuals is almost disastrous, the urge to lose weight and be fit have become stronger. Getting a slim body is not easy. It requires dedication, the right information, and consistency. There are a few people who, in order to shed those extra kilos, get ready to follow any piece of information they get. Well, experimenting with bizarre ways and diet plans are not required when there is already enough information available on how to lose weight effectively. Here, we share a few most outlandish weight loss ways people opt for.

Following the baby food diet

Baby food diet came into the limelight sometimes in 2010 when the roumers of actor Jennifer Aniston following this diet started surfacing. This diet aims at reducing calorie intake. And, people with little knowledge about it opt for baby food 3-4 times a day. However, this is not enough. If you are following this diet, you need to make sure to substitute your meals with a lot of baby food. This is because calories may lead to weight gain but its deficiency in the body can be equally harmful.

Juice cleanse diet

This diet is followed to restrict calorie consumption. The juice cleanse diet includes only juices and not any solid food. This may help you in temporary weight loss and not have a long-lasting effect on body fat.

Eating off a dark blue plate

It is believed that food quantity appears larger on a dark coloured plate and decreases your appetite. Whereas, the light coloured plate blends the food served and make you overeat. This colour centric weight-loss trend is followed by many.