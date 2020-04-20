Insecurity is an ugly thing that can suffocate your partner and relationship too. It is a feeling that occurs when you feel inadequate in some way. Well, it is normal to have self-doubts sometimes but its consistent re-occurrence is not a good sign and can be an hindrance in the success of your intimate relationship. Also Read - Asha Negi And Rithvik Dhanjani Break-up After Seven Years of Relationship That Began on The Sets of Pavitra Rishta

An American actor, director, and activist, Olivia Wilde had once said, 'What ruins relationships and causes most fights is insecurity.' It's true. Chronic insecurity can lead to actions that can be unattractive. Jealousy, accusation, and snooping can make your partner feel pissed off.

To tackle insecurity, firstly you need to understand where it comes from. Well, its emergence is from within. It is a result of loss of self-esteem, self-value, and irrelevant comparisons. When you start judging yourself harshly and feel less in some thing or the other, you develop insecurities like what if your partner is cheating on you or what if he is not interested in you anymore. This feeling also arises as a result of negative experiences in the past. If you have been cheated once, you always have this feeling that you are not lovable or you may not ever find someone who truly loves you. These feelings can be flushed out easily with a few practical ways. Read on to know about them.

Value Yourself

It is important to have respect for yourself if you want others to have that for you. Think about your positives instead of negatives. Show your trustworthy, loving, or caring side to your partner. These personality traits are loved by everyone. Focus on what you have and offer them to your beloved. In case, you are not getting the same response in return or even the acknowledgement, you need not worry. Remember that everything happens for good and if the person doesn’t seem to care, it is better for you that he is out of your life.

Build Your Self-Esteem

When you feel incomplete or not good about who you are, you look for others to give validation. And, when your well-being starts being dependent on others, you begin to lose your inner strength and power. This is not a good thing for your relationship. You can make others feel happy only when you yourself is feeling that way. Build confidence, and start liking yourself. Then only others will like you. Confidence and self-compassion are traits that people look for.

Be Independent

You should have your own identity and ability to manage your needs yourself. It can help you build a healthy relationship with someone. When you are independent, you feel secure about your relationship. Having a life of your own can keep your busy and your partner interested in you to have conversation and meetings.