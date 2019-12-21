Are you a pet lover? Do you own a dog? If not, get one. Exposure to dogs is associated with a reduced likelihood of developing schizophrenia later in life, says a recent U.S. research published in the journal PLOS One. For those who do not know about the condition, schizophrenia is a psychological disorder that is characterized by symptoms like hallucination, delusion, lack of motivation, poor expression of emotions, cognitive difficulties, etc. According to the World Health Organisation, around 20 million people around the world are currently affected by schizophrenia.

As per the latest study, one of the major reasons behind the onset of psychiatric disorders is the exposure to certain environmental factors that potentially lead to an altercation in the immune system. However, contact with dogs prevents any changes in the function of the immune system. The mechanism of how dogs actually help in this regard is yet unknown.

It is not the first time that dogs have been associated with certain health benefits. They are already known to keep you fit and fine. According to various studies in the field, owning a dog can keep you active and reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. Also, this animal friend can prevent the onset of psychological problems like anxiety disorder, depression, etc.

If you are experiencing sleep issues or high-stress levels, then also you can take the help of your favourite pet. Coming back to the topic, if you wish to prevent schizophrenia, you need to know about the condition well.

Though the researchers are yet unaware of the exact cause behind the onset of the condition, they believe that apart from environmental factors, genetic inheritance, chemical imbalances in the brain, and family relationships also contribute to the development of schizophrenia. If not managed on time, it can lead to anxiety disorder, social isolation, aggressive behaviour, inability to work, and various other health problems.