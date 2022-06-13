10 Little Known Facts About Your Heart: It was in 1984 that the German duo Modern Talking came out with ‘You’re My Heart; You’re My Soul’, their bestselling single that took the world pop scene by storm. By that time a lot of study and research had gone into understanding the human heart, the various illnesses affecting it, and how to control or treat them, and the process is only going on. In this article, India.com will bring 10 little-known facts that might surprise you.Also Read - Muskmelon: 4 Reasons Why You Should Eat Kharbuja Everyday

Many centuries before them, numerous poets, writers, and playwrights have created literary masterpieces in which the protagonists have professed undying love for their sweethearts, through the language which only the heart understands, and even this process has not lost any pace.

Human Heart; The Medical Perspective

As the studies over the past several decades have shown, the human heart is a muscular organ responsible for pumping oxygen and nutrients rich healthy blood to the numerous blood vessels in the body. The heart consists of four chambers, upper left atrium, upper right atrium, lower left ventricle, and lower right ventricle.

The weight of an average adult human heart is in the range of 300 grams to 350 grams, which of course varies in individuals. If you look at your fist, you can get a very clear idea about the size of your heart as shown in many studies. A healthy heart beats at a rate of 72 beats per minute, which is the standard figure adopted by physicians worldwide. These are the facts that are most commonly known. Below we share with you 10 incredible facts about the heart that in all probability you have never heard of.

Hold your hearts and read on!

1. Most powerful muscle

You must have seen bodybuilders with well-toned physiques and powerful muscles that seem ready to lift weight by tonnes. But, did you know that neither of the visible muscles is as powerful as the fist-sized super strong muscle located inside your chest, your heart, which works non-stop right from the fetal stage to the time of death? In a single day, a healthy heart pumps almost 2,000 gallons of blood through a staggering distance of 60,000 miles.

2. Heart is a laughing matter

A number of laughter clubs have mushroomed over various cities across the country and that is not without any benefits. In fact, the first Sunday of the month of May has been marked as World Laughter Day. Apart from the usual benefits of a hearty laugh, a good, hard laugh can actually propel 20% more blood through the body relaxing the walls of the blood vessels. So now you have one more reason to laugh. We suggest that you read this point again and laugh along. LOL!

3. Have more sex

That sex is good for releasing stress buster chemicals is well-known, but what might not be known is the astonishing result of having great sex sessions, at least thrice a week. This is a fun way full of pleasure that reduces by half the chances of dying from coronary heart disease. A single session of hearty sex is a great exercise, which by some estimates, burns up to 200 calories which measures up to a brisk 15-minute run. But hey, play safe!

4. To the moon and back

Sorry, this one is not about your journey to the moon and back, but to tell you how much energy your heart produces in a lifetime. In a lifetime the heart produces energy that is sufficient to drive a standard truck or a school bus to the moon and back.

5. Women have more heart

Apart from a societal norm, it is medically proven that a woman’s heart beats faster than a man’s. While a man’s heart beats at a rate of approximately 72 beats per minute, a woman’s heart beats at a rate of approximately 80 beats per minute.

6. Cross your heart in the center

That is because the heart is located in the center of the chest between the lungs and not on the left side as is widely believed.

7. When the heart is on the right side

This is a medical condition known as dextrocardia. Dextrocardia is an inborn defect in which the top of the heart is placed on the right side of the chest and a very small percentage of people are born with it. But there is nothing to worry about as people with dextrocardia can live normal lives too, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

8. Manic Monday

This is not just The Bangles complaining but a thorough study and observation according to which Mondays are the most common days when heart attacks might occur. This was corroborated by the European Journal of Epidemiology in their study published in 2005 according to which the chances of men getting a heart attack were 20 per cent higher and 15 per cent for women on Mondays.

9. This one is hair raising

Studies pertaining to heart diseases in men have shown that men who lose hair over the crown have 23 percent more chances of being affected by heart disease. The percentage for those who lose their hair completely is even higher; 36 percent.

10. Electric heart

No, this is not a unique phenomenon but rather an intrinsic feature of the heart. The heart has an electrical system of its own, very much like the electrical wiring in your home. This electrical system generates the signals that make the heartbeat. These electrical impulses cause the heart to beat even after being detached from the body as long as it has an adequate supply of oxygen.

The heart plays a crucial role in blood circulation and provides pure and healthy blood to the organs of the body, right from the fetal stage till death. Hence, it is essential that you respect your heart and take very good care of it.