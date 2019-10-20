A successful and happy relationship requires commitment, honesty, and understanding. This is what we as humans think. However, science believes that there are hormones that decide the fate of your relationship. According to a study conducted at Yale University, the longevity of your marital relationship depends on the secretion of a hormone called oxytocin. Also known as ‘Love hormone’, oxytocin helps in promoting bonding between two people. It is produced by the pituitary gland in the brain and plays a vital role in various physiological processes. It also keeps you healthy and content. Read further to know about some of the common benefits associated with this neuropeptide hormone.

Heals your wounds

Oxytocin has been scientifically proven to help in the growth of blood vessels after an injury and help in healing a wound. It also treats stress and depression, which have been associated with the delayed cure of wounds.

Improves your mood

Suppressing the activity of the fear center of the brain, oxytocin helps in boosting the feeling of calmness and security. Also, it reduces the production of the stress hormone called cortisol in the brain and increases the level of happy hormones called serotonin and dopamine. This is how it helps in removing negative thoughts. According to experts in the field, the low level of this love hormone is linked with loneliness.

Increases your libido

Love hormone, oxytocin increases the desire to cuddle and show affection to your partner. It also creates a feeling of happiness post-sex. According to a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, oxytocin can help people with Asperger’s, who face problems in having sexual relations.

Improves digestion

According to a study published in the Drug Target Insights journal, oxytocin can help in gastric mobility and gastric emptying. Absence or deficiency of this hormone can lead to gastric dysmotility and inflammatory bowel disease.