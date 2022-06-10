During periods, Many women experience excruciating cramps, excessive bleeding, irritation, bloating and discomfort. Cravings are high during menstruation days, therefore that bottle of cool drink in the fridge or that packet of chips in the kitchen should be put off. Eating incorrect foods can cause more harm than you realize. These inappropriate foods can bring you unnecessary issues, ranging from nausea to vomiting, therefore it’s best to avoid them. Knowing what foods to avoid during your periods can make you feel a lot better.Also Read - What Are Menstrual Cups? Is it Safe? All You Need to Know

5 Types of Foods to Avoid During Your Periods Cycle:

Spicy foods:

In the initial days, blood flow and cramps worsened the issue, and consuming hot food on top of it can exacerbate the problem. But if you can’t manage your craving then, go with fresh green chilies, instead of red chilies. If eaten in moderation, green chilies won’t do much harm. Also Read - Research Reveals How The Pandemic Has Affected Periods

High-Carb Meals:

High-carbohydrate meals will make you irritated and tired, especially because they mess with your blood sugar levels. However, many women prefer carbs during their period, a little serving with a large green salad may be sufficient to counter any potential difficulties. Before you reach for that spaghetti, fill up your plate vegetables and fruits.

Caffeine:

Caffeine-containing foods and beverages, including as sodas, chocolate, coffee, and tea, might aggravate anxiety, sadness, and even breast tenderness. This could be one of the causes your severe stomach cramps or bloating. It’s recommended to avoid caffeine drinks altogether or limit yourself to 1-2 cups each day.

Alcohol:

Alcohol can have a number of negative effects on your body, including aggravating period symptoms. Alcohol, for example, dehydrates you, worsening headaches and causing bloating. It can also cause digestive problems including diarrhea and nausea.

Dairy Products:

Saturated fat is found in many dairy products, which causes irritation and inflammation, aggravating period pain. If you do decide to have dairy, make sure it’s fat-free or very low in fat.