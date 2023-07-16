Home

Palak Tiwari Scorches up The Internet in Sexy Calvin Kelvin Sports Bra And Jeans, Fans Ask ‘Disha se Competiton?’- HOT PICS

Recently, Palak Tiwari turned showstopper and created fireworks in her boat-neck sports bra and jeans.

Actress and social media sensation, Palak Tiwari never fails to disappoint fans with her captivating looks. From traditional avatars to causal, the diva is popularly known to steal spotlights with her stylish numbers. Well, this time too the ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song girl stirred up social media with her sizzling pictures.

Recently, for a brand, Palak walked the ramp as a showstopper in Mumbai. She was seen posing in a black boat-neck sports bra and blue baggy jeans. She opted for her signature makeup style, glossy base, nude lip shade, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, ample mascara and glowing skin. The actress wore her statement glam by leaving her silky-smooth brown mane open and adorning small hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

While sharing pictures on gram, Palak captioned it ”for @calvinklein last night, a truly brilliant association 🖤 #calvinklein.” As soon as, the actress uploaded her pictures, fans couldn’t stop themselves from sharing and liking her post. A few also commented ‘Wow you look hot’, another wrote ‘Stunning my girl’. Few also compared her with actress, Disha Patani and said ‘Full competition.’

On the work front, Palak rose to fame after she featured in the music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with Harrdy Sandhu. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ The film released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid, and starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Next, Palak will be seen in a very different role in her next project ‘The Virgin Tree’, which also features Sanjay Dutt.

