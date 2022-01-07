Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter and actor Palak Tiwari has caused quite a stir since the release of her maiden single, Bijlee Bijlee. The music video, which was sung by Harrdy Sandhu, was a hit with everyone. Palak took to Instagram on January 1 and wished her fans and followers a happy new year. She posted several photos of herself wearing a yellow-white kurta set. These photographs have wowed the internet.Also Read - Shweta Tiwari Just Wore a Plain Red Saree With an Off-Shoulder Blouse And it Looks Both Bold And Subtle - See Pics

Palak Tiwari's recent pictures in a yellow and white kurta set in winter sunlight are a sight to contemplate. In the images, she can be seen soaking up the winter sun with her dazzling smile. Tiwari completed her ensemble with silver earrings. With a dewy base, filled-in brows, eyeliner, and lipstick, she wore her hair down and kept the makeup simple ."A very happy late 1st January post. And a very happy new year to everyone, I hope you're happier and stronger this year (sic)." her caption read.

Take a look at Palak Tiwari’s sun-soaked pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Bijlee Bijlee girl

Love what Bijlee Bijlee girl is wearing?

If the kurta set worn by Palak Tiwari in the images appeals to you, you may purchase it from Gurnaaya India. The costume can be purchased from their website. It is available for Rs 2,350.

Shweta Tiwari’s eldest daughter Palak Tiwari is winning the hearts of netizens with her bold fashion choices. While on the work front, she is scheduled to make her Bollywood debut with ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.’ The film is based on the mysterious disappearance of Rosie, a call centre employee from Gurugram. In the film, Palak will play the part of an employee.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you love Palak Tiwari’s taste in Fashion? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.