New Delhi: Being in a state of constant stress has become a lifestyle for many of us. The pressures of modern living and the incessant hustle are taking a toll on our emotional and mental well-being. While we all know that stress impacts the mind and body, but did you know that constant anxiety can also affect your skin? Yes, you read that right – stress has a direct impact on not just how you feel but also how you look. And stress could turn skin dull and dry.

Here's a quick guide on how to alleviate stress levels and go back to your soft, glowing, and happy skin:

Work-life balance: This one is easier said than done. Try to strive for a work-life balance by planning your day better and accomplishing your key tasks first. The idea is to enjoy the work and make it a stress-free experience. After all, you’re practically spending 1/3rd of your life doing it so might as well enjoy the process.

Relax & Rejuvenate: The most obvious, yet the most under-rated activity. Make it a point to invest in yourself by taking time off to replenish your lost energy. It’s important to focus on holistic relaxation, physical, mental and emotional. Take breaks, travel, indulge in your favorite hobbies, don’t let stress be an impediment to happiness

Bath & Skin Care: The easiest way to de-stress is through a refreshing bathing ritual that will have you buzzing with vitality and joy in no time. The most effective way to treat you and your stressed skin is to take a long, relaxing bath with Fiama Gel Bathing Bars or Shower Gels that are enriched with nature’s goodness. They moisturize and nourish the skin, making it feel soft and happy. This quick, pick me up will invigorate the mind and body.

Replenish: Someone rightly said, you are what you eat. Make a conscious effort to replenish yourself with nutrient-dense food that will help boost your immune system and improve your overall vitality. Also, satiate your mind with happy thoughts and positive affirmations to knock out that every inch of self-doubt and worry.

Exercise: Staying fit is the key to a happy, wholesome life. Make a conscious effort to stretch, move around and stay active. Go for a jog, enroll in a laughter club or join a cycling gang, go for nature trails, do everything to give your body the push it needs. Regular exercise helps produce endorphins (the happiness hormone), so next time you feel bummed out, you know you got to move.

Don't let the stress of everyday conundrums get to you, keep this five-point agenda handy to keep your life and skin both happy and stress-free!

Dr. Sachin Verma, a dermatologist says, “In this fast-paced life, we are constantly hustling and are in a perpetual state of anxiety. This constant stress is not just detrimental to our health but has disastrous effects on our physical appearance, especially our skin. While it may not always be easy to control stress, there is a framework that I follow to keep stress at bay. I recommend having a good work-life balance, taking regular breaks to relax and rejuvenate, deep cleansing, focusing on nourishment, and staying active. As far as skin health is concerned, it is important to follow a cleansing ritual by using a cleanser or a soap bar that helps rejuvenate the skin and mind, a sure-shot, easy and cost-effective way to rid the skin of all the stress and toxins.”