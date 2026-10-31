Panchkula school assault: Psychologist explains why children show extreme aggression and what parents should do

The shocking assault on a six-year-old kindergarten girl by an eight-year-old Class 3 boy inside a school in Panchkula, Haryana, has raised serious concerns about children’s behaviour, emotional development, and safety in educational institutions. The incident, which reportedly took place on October 28, 2026, was captured on CCTV footage. The young girl is in critical condition following the attack. While the incident has left parents and teachers concerned, it has also raised an important question: What could make a child as young as eight display such extreme aggression? In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and senior psychologist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, sheds light on the possible psychological and environmental factors behind such behaviour. The expert explains why severe aggression among young children should not be dismissed as ordinary misbehaviour, what kind of professional intervention may be required and how parents can support healthy emotional development.
According to Dr Gorav Gupta, aggressive behaviour in children can develop due to a combination of psychological, emotional, developmental, and environmental factors. “Aggressive behaviour in children can arise from a combination of psychological, emotional, developmental and environmental factors. At this age, children are still developing impulse control, empathy and emotional regulation. However, extreme or repeated violence is not typical childhood aggression and requires professional attention,” he explains.
Several factors may contribute to aggressive behaviour in young children, including:
However, the psychologist points out that there is no single explanation for such behaviour. A proper psychological assessment is necessary to understand what may be happening.
Dr Gorav Gupta says that children displaying severe aggression should be evaluated promptly by a qualified child psychiatrist or clinical psychologist. The purpose of professional intervention should be to understand the reasons behind the behaviour rather than simply punish the child.
The expert explained, “A detailed assessment should examine the child’s emotional development, family environment, peer relationships, behavioural history and possible exposure to trauma. Evidence-based interventions, including age-appropriate cognitive behavioural therapy and behavioural therapy, can help children recognise emotional triggers, manage anger, develop impulse control and understand the consequences of their actions.”
He further shared, “Parent counselling and family therapy can also help address communication gaps and unhealthy behavioural patterns at home. Schools should coordinate with mental health professionals to ensure appropriate supervision, behavioural monitoring, and a safe environment for other children.
Parents play an important role in shaping a child’s emotional development. According to Dr Gorav Gupta, providing a stable, supportive, and emotionally secure home environment is essential.
Here are some steps parents can introduce into their children’s daily routine:
Dr Gupta also warns parents not to ignore repeated violent outbursts, deliberate attempts to hurt others, threats or cruelty towards animals.
The Panchkula school assault has brought attention to the importance of understanding children’s emotional and behavioural needs. While one incident cannot establish the psychological reasons behind a child’s actions, severe aggression should always be taken seriously.
As Dr Gorav Gupta explains, children displaying extreme aggression need understanding, proper assessment and timely professional support rather than labels or punishment alone.
Parents, schools and mental health professionals must work together to identify warning signs, address possible underlying concerns and create a safe environment where children can learn healthier ways to manage their emotions and resolve conflicts.
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