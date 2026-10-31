Panchkula school assault: Psychologist explains why children show extreme aggression and what parents should do

The recent Panchkula school assault involving two minor children raises concerns about childhood aggression. Psychologist explains possible causes, warning signs, and ways parents can help.

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Panchkula school assault (PC: Magnific)

The shocking assault on a six-year-old kindergarten girl by an eight-year-old Class 3 boy inside a school in Panchkula, Haryana, has raised serious concerns about children’s behaviour, emotional development, and safety in educational institutions. The incident, which reportedly took place on October 28, 2026, was captured on CCTV footage. The young girl is in critical condition following the attack. While the incident has left parents and teachers concerned, it has also raised an important question: What could make a child as young as eight display such extreme aggression? In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and senior psychologist at Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, sheds light on the possible psychological and environmental factors behind such behaviour. The expert explains why severe aggression among young children should not be dismissed as ordinary misbehaviour, what kind of professional intervention may be required and how parents can support healthy emotional development.

Why do young children show extreme aggressive behaviour?

According to Dr Gorav Gupta, aggressive behaviour in children can develop due to a combination of psychological, emotional, developmental, and environmental factors. “Aggressive behaviour in children can arise from a combination of psychological, emotional, developmental and environmental factors. At this age, children are still developing impulse control, empathy and emotional regulation. However, extreme or repeated violence is not typical childhood aggression and requires professional attention,” he explains.

Several factors may contribute to aggressive behaviour in young children, including:

Exposure to violence at home: Family conflicts, neglect and exposure to aggressive behaviour can influence how children respond to difficult situations.

Bullying and emotional insecurity: Children who experience bullying or feel emotionally insecure may struggle to manage their feelings.

Violent digital content: Repeated exposure to violent videos, online content, and aggressive gaming may influence how some children understand conflict.

Developmental and behavioural difficulties: Certain neurodevelopmental conditions, trauma and difficulties with impulse control may also play a role.

However, the psychologist points out that there is no single explanation for such behaviour. A proper psychological assessment is necessary to understand what may be happening.

What psychological help does an aggressive child need?

Dr Gorav Gupta says that children displaying severe aggression should be evaluated promptly by a qualified child psychiatrist or clinical psychologist. The purpose of professional intervention should be to understand the reasons behind the behaviour rather than simply punish the child.

The expert explained, “A detailed assessment should examine the child’s emotional development, family environment, peer relationships, behavioural history and possible exposure to trauma. Evidence-based interventions, including age-appropriate cognitive behavioural therapy and behavioural therapy, can help children recognise emotional triggers, manage anger, develop impulse control and understand the consequences of their actions.”

He further shared, “Parent counselling and family therapy can also help address communication gaps and unhealthy behavioural patterns at home. Schools should coordinate with mental health professionals to ensure appropriate supervision, behavioural monitoring, and a safe environment for other children.

How can parents prevent aggressive behaviour in children?

Parents play an important role in shaping a child’s emotional development. According to Dr Gorav Gupta, providing a stable, supportive, and emotionally secure home environment is essential.

Here are some steps parents can introduce into their children’s daily routine:

Set a positive example: Children often learn by observing adults. Parents should try to handle disagreements calmly and respectfully.

Avoid physical punishment: Excessive shouting, humiliation, and physical punishment should be avoided.

Encourage emotional expression: Children should be taught to communicate feelings such as anger, sadness and frustration instead of expressing them through aggression.

Monitor screen time: Parents should limit violent and age-inappropriate videos, games, and online content.

Maintain healthy routines: Consistent sleep schedules, outdoor activities, sports, reading, and creative play can support children’s development.

Teach empathy and kindness: Everyday conversations can help children understand sharing, respect, and personal boundaries.

Dr Gupta also warns parents not to ignore repeated violent outbursts, deliberate attempts to hurt others, threats or cruelty towards animals.

Why early psychological intervention matters?

The Panchkula school assault has brought attention to the importance of understanding children’s emotional and behavioural needs. While one incident cannot establish the psychological reasons behind a child’s actions, severe aggression should always be taken seriously.

As Dr Gorav Gupta explains, children displaying extreme aggression need understanding, proper assessment and timely professional support rather than labels or punishment alone.

Parents, schools and mental health professionals must work together to identify warning signs, address possible underlying concerns and create a safe environment where children can learn healthier ways to manage their emotions and resolve conflicts.