Have you ever heard of panda parenting? No? Well, it is a way of bringing up self-sufficient and confident kids just the way pandas do. Panda parenting is a unique parenting style that involves a gentle approach of providing children the freedom to take decisions instead of imposing your own. It is common to see parents falling for strict parenting styles that are damaging and ineffective. Being parents does not mean you need to be strict all the time. Most of the time, gentle approaches are effective. If you are intrigued by panda parenting and want to opt for this parenting style, here are certain things you need to keep in mind.

Give Freedom to Your Children When it Comes to Decision Making

The basic motive behind this is to make your children feel responsible for their own decisions and be ready for the consequences associated with them. Giving freedom does not mean you need to leave your children on their own. Be there for any kind of help when they get stuck. Let them take decisions in age-appropriate circumstances and show trust. But, also keep supervising.

Make Some Ground Rules

While letting your children make decisions is important, teaching them discipline is equally important. You must make age-appropriate rules in the house. For example, how long they can watch a screen, when to do the homework etc. You can leave them free in deciding which clothes to wear, toys to play with and hobbies to have.

Show Your Support And Kindness

It is likely for your children to make mistakes and experience failure when they are making decisions. This is the time when you need to show your support to them and make them learn how to embrace failures. This will create a strong bond between you and your children. Also, doing this gives your kids the strength to go ahead in life even after facing failures.