Are you a foodie and your favourite dish is Biryani? Does the nationwide lockdown has stopped you from relishing this delectable food? Don't worry! Nothing can keep you away from satisfying your taste-buds. Today, we are going to tell you the recipe to make Paneer Biryani. This perfect lockdown recipe will surely hit all your sense and give you the satisfaction you were longing for days.
Let's move straight to the kitchen and get ready with pans and spices. Here is a step-to-step guide to make Paneer Biryani.
Ingredients:
Rice: 500 gm
Coriander leaves
Green chilli
Cumin seeds:1 tbs
Green cardamom
Peppercorns
Coriander seeds: 2 tbs
Ghee: 2 tbs
Paneer: 250 gm
Lemon juice: 2 tbs
Ginger paste
Mint leaves
Carrot
Bay leaf
Onion: 1
Salt
Water
How to Prepare:
- Firstly, soak rice in water and leave it aside for an hour. Then, cut all the vegetables and Paneer.
- Put a pressure cooker over medium flame and add soaked rice in it. Also add enough water to cover the rice. Cook it for 2 whistles.
- On the other hand, blend onions, mint leaves, ginger paste, peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, and lemon juice together to form a fine paste.
- Heat a pan and add ghee in it. Then, add bay leaves and cardamom in the pan. Saute them nicely. Now, add the prepared paste in it along with 3 tbs of water. Let the mixture cook for a minute.
- Now, put the cooked rice in the pan along with Paneer cubes and carrots. Also add salt and stir well. Let it cook util they are mixed well.
- Paneer Biryani is ready to be served with a bowl of curd.