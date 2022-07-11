Paneer VS Tofu: Which is Beneficial For Weight Loss?

Paneer VS Tofu: Following a specific diet plan? Then chances are to balance your protein intake, your nutritionist must have asked you to consume paneer or tofu to boost your protein count. While both food items are considered distantly related alternatives to each other, they are the most preferred foods when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle. Paneer and tofu are rich in nutrients and are good for your overall health.Also Read - Eating One Avocado a Day Can Decrease Unhealthy Cholesterol Levels

It can be difficult to make a choice between paneer and tofu, especially when you are trying to lose weight. Paneer is one of the most consumed food items in India, loaded with protein and calcium, Shahi Paneer, Paneer Bhurji are common dishes in every Indian household. Also Read - This One Weight Loss Tip Can Help You Lose Weight in a Week, Here’s What to Avoid

Tofu is made from soy milk and looks exactly like paneer. But which is better for weight loss? Let’s dive deep into the nutrient content of paneer and tofu. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Burn Maximum Calories With This HIIT Workout Routine; Watch Video

Benefits of Paneer and Tofu

Paneer is made from cow or buffalo’s milk that has been curdled with lemon juice or another acid, whereas tofu has the same texture and is made by coagulation of soy milk. For the unversed, paneer contains animal-based protein whereas tofu is loaded with plant-based protein.

Most of us have grown up relishing the delicious paneer as it is a good source of protein and calcium and helps in digestion.

Protein content of Paneer and Tofu

100 gms serving of paneer contains around 18.3 gms of protein, a report by NDTV read. If you compare the protein content of Tofu then it is quite low. 100 gms serving of tofu contains 6.9 gms of protein.

Iron

If you are suffering from anaemia, then tofu can be a great option for you. It is loaded with Iron, whereas Paneer has low levels of iron content in it.

Calcium

Paneer is good for you if you wish to amp your calcium content. 100 grams of paneer contains 208 mg of calcium, whereas 100 gms of tofu has 130 mg of calcium.

Calories

The NDTV reports say that paneer has more calories than tofu. It says that 100 gms serving of paneer can have as much as 265 calories and 100 gms serving of tofu has about 62 calories. Tofu is a better option if you are on a weight loss journey.

Conclusion: If you are trying to shed those extra kilos, then tofu is a better option. Although, you should not give up on your paneer entirely as the protein and calcium content is essential for you and your health.