The novel coronavirus has caused a huge loss in every sense. It has affected around 12 million people globally till now and claimed lives of over 5 lakh people. And, it continues to spread its reach even now. Though lockdowns have been lifted in many parts of the world, the risk of being affected by COVID-19 has not reduced. So, it is recommended to stay home. But, that's what taking a toll on the physical and mental health of a few people including children. As the educational institutions are still closed and kids are spending their entire day at home, they must have started to become anxious and irritated. A 180 degree shift in their lifestyle has also caused too much stress. In such a case, it is important to give extra care and time to your children. This will help you ensure that your kid has a healthy lifestyle during pandemic and he/she is safe. Here are certain ways that can help you in this regard.

Keep The Junk And Packaged Food Away

Due to the increased risk of getting the infection, you probably have stored a good quantity of food items like biscuits, cookies, instant noodles etc. at home. But, you must not offer these items to your kid. A lack of movement and normal schedule have already made his lifestyle sedentary. Eating fast food can make him obese and susceptible to various health ailments.

Keep a Track of Your Kid’s Screen Time

Needless to say, too much screen time can lead to insomnia, poor eye sight, headache and many more other health ailments. So, you must implement a strict rule for screen time. Currently, online classes are going on and they are mandatory to attend. That's why it has become more important to set a strict time limit for the use of gadgets.

Set a Sleeping Routine

Sleep is extremely important for optimum brain and body function. So, ensure that your child is having sleep for at least 7 hours continuously and there should not be even 2 minutes of gadget time in between as exposure to blue light affects sleep.