Top 21 Lord Hanuman Names And Their Meanings For Your Baby Boy
Have you recently welcomed a baby or are you expecting one soon but are unsure of their name? Here are a few Lord Hanuman-inspired newborn boy names.
Hanuman Names For Baby Boy: The parents are searching for unique yet significant names that also have ties to their faith, culture, and tradition. How about naming your children inspired by the Gods and Goddesses? Mostly all Hindu gods have multiple names, each of which has a unique and profound meaning. There are names that have been influenced by Lord Hanuman, who has been revered for many years. Hanuman, the protagonist of the Ramayana and one of the most beloved deities has several different names that refer to all of his exceptional abilities. He is highly recognized for his faithfulness, devotion, and dedication to Lord Rama. Children have been given names that honour the son of Kesari and Anjana Devi. Lord Hanuman, the monkey god who was blessed by the wind god Vayu, is the personification of numerous virtues. Chanting Lord Hanuman’s name, who is a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, is thought to ward off all types of evil. Here are some baby boy names that are inspired by Lord Hanuman as we prepare to celebrate his birthday.
TOP 21 LORD HANUMAN-INSPIRED NAMES FOR YOUR BABY BOY
- Amit Vikram: Boundless, Immeasurable
- Anil: Breeze, Pure, Wind
- Bajrangi: Fighter that fights for the sake of god
- Bhaktvatsal: The protector of his devotees
- Chiranjeevi: Immortal
- Dhyananjaneya: Meditative mood
- Gyansagar: Ocean of knowledge
- Hanuman: Divine monkey-god
- Iraj: Wind-born
- Jitendriyay: One who conquered senses
- Kalanabh: One who can control and organise time
- Mahatejas: Radiant one
- Mahaveer: Bravest of brave
- Pratapvat: Splendour, Vigour
- Rudransha: A part of Lord Shiva
- Sanju: Triumphant
- Shaurya: Fearless, Mighty, Brave
- Tejas: Most radiant
- Urjit: Full of energy
- Vishvesh: Supreme being
- Vayunandan: Son of Vayu, wind god
Happy Hanuman Jayanti to all our readers!
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.