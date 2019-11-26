Spending too much time in front of a screen can potentially cause conditions like anxiety, depression, obesity, insomnia, etc. This is what research published in the journal Preventive Medicine Reports has revealed. And all these issues if persist for a longer duration can cut your child’s life short. In this digital era, children grow up spending most of the time being in front of a computer, smartphone, or tablet for either study or entertainment. Today, technology plays a significant role in the development of a child. But this advancement in technology is making them handicap and affecting their mental health.

Notably, the lights that are emitted by LED screens are usually harmless except the blue light. It is a high energy visible light that has a shorter wavelength. Blue light is harmful to your retina and also can negatively affect your body’s circadian rhythm that signals you about when to sleep or wake up. Excessive exposure to blue light can cause insomnia by disrupting the normal sleep /wake cycle.

Not only this, too much screen time can reduce curiosity in children, which is important for cognitive development. Blue light can potentially cause anxiety and depression that can make your kid violent and he may harm someone or himself. This is what a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association states.

Spending too much time in front of a screen can make your child obese due to a lack of activities. A sedentary lifestyle is also knwon to cause various cardiovascular problems like heart attack, heart failure, high blood pressure, stroke, etc. Excessive exposure to blue light is also knwon to reduce the self-confidence of a child and his academic performance. Moreover, it can damage your kid’s eyes and may make him blind in severe cases.