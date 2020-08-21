Disagreements between parents and grandparents is not a new thing. People belonging to two different generations cannot think alike and therefore tussle happens. Among the major reasons behind the clashes is parenting choices. Around 50 per cent of parents do not agree to their children’s grandparents’ idea of parenting. This is what a recent survey conducted by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at Michigan Medicine has revealed. Also Read - Teddy Bear Torture: Do Not Adopt This Terrible Parenting Technique

As per the survey report, parents believe that grandparents either become too harsh or too soft on their grandchildren. Nagging, unsolicited advise, and forced down food choices are some of the causes behind the discord. When your parents start to ignore your grandparents’ feelings and views on parenting, they start to feel neglected and gradually that spoils the relationship between them. Also Read - Parenting Tips: Simple Things You Need to Keep in Mind to Raise a Healthy And Happy Child

The survey also found that 1 in 7 study participants agreed on having multiple disagreements over parenting styles and that limited the number of times children saw and met their grandparents. The difference in opinions were usually on topics including mannerism, health, screen-time allowance, meal timings, safety discipline etc.

To avoid the frequency or the intensity of such discords, parents can talk to their children’s grandparents and appreciate their gestures and help but at the same time, make them understand wherever they are going wrong or crossing a line. Communication can solve a lot of issues than you think. It can neutralise problems. Also, always have a positive approach while dealing with such things. This will avoid any further discords. You must explain the reason every time you do things differently than your parents or in-laws and your words should be polite.