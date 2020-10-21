Parineeti Chopra is currently having a fun time in Europe and her holiday pictures are making us feel jealous. The B-town diva recently posted a picture from the continent on Instagram and left netizens to miss their past holidays. Also Read - Anurag Kashyap Claims Parineeti Chopra Did Not Want To Do Hasee Toh Phasee With ‘TV Actor’ Sushant Singh Rajput

In her latest sun-kissed picture, Parineeti is all decked up in a perfect travel-outfit. She is sporting a black bodysuit featuring a turtle neck. She paired it with a trendy black coloured face mask, a pair of pistachio green joggers featuring drawstring detailing. To get some cozy feel, she layered her outfit with a white trench coat. Parineeti kept her make-up minimal and left her locks open. She opted for a pair of white lace-up sneakers and statement glasses for enhancing her overall look.



But, what really caught our eyes is her Gucci GG Marmont mini round shoulder bag. It gave the entire look, a classy touch. Can you guess its price? This bag owned by Parineeti costs Rs 1,02,152 (USD 1,390). You don’t believe us? Have a look at its price below for yourself.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra is was last seen on the silver screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Jabariya Jodi. She will be next seen with Farhan Akhtar in Dibakar Banerjee’s directorial, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.