Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Sangeet: The couple hosted an epic cocktail evening on September 23, 2023. For the night, the bride-to-be complemented the groom-to-be in a shimmery and elegant co-ord set - See viral photos from the evening

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding festivities kicked off in grand style in Udaipur. The couple, along with their families, arrived in Udaipur on September 22 and their haldi-sangeet functions began from September 23. While a few pictures from their haldi ceremony were enough to let fans feel excited, we also have details about what went behind their exceptional cocktail night. We got our hands on the pictures of the couple looking stunning for their retro-style sangeet. While Parineeti was all decked up in the shimmery co-Ord set, Raghav on the other hand, looked all handsome in a black achkan with jacket. Scroll down to see the latest pictures from last night!

While we loved everything about the theme sangeet. But, it was bride-to-be Parineeti who stole the spotlight. She ditched heavy lehenga and opted for an indo-western attire. Her outfit featured choli, teamed up with flared pants and a silver cape. For accessories, she chose an elegant choker, earrings and bangles. To round off, she chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and sharp contour. Here’s the glimpse of the bride and the groom from their coctail night:

Inside Glimpses of Parineeti Chopra’s-Raghav Chadha’s Sangeet Night

Singer, Navraj Hans posted two adorable pictures of the soon-to-married couple. In one he clicks a picture with duo at sangeet night

In another picture, we saw the bride-to-be enjoying Navraj’s singing

The big moment is finally set to arrive! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who created a strong buzz with their relationship, will get married today, September 24 in Udaipur.

We can’t wait to see more pictures of the soon-to-be married couple!

